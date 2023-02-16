Biden Admits Ordering Missiles to Take Out 'Objects' That Were Likely Weather Balloons
Tipsheet

John Fetterman Just Checked Himself Into the Hospital

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 16, 2023 3:05 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The office of Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) released a statement on Thursday saying he is experiencing a "severe" bout of depression and is receiving inpatient care at Walter Reed Medical Center.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks. On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brain P. Monahan,  the attending Physician of the United States Congress. Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed Medical Center. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," said Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson.

Jentleson added the doctors at Walter Reed have said Fetterman is "getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself."

This is the second time Fetterman has checked himself into the hospital this month over concerns of his health since he is still experiencing the effects of his near-fatal stroke while he was running for Senate. It was recently reported sources close to the him say he regrets not taking more time off to recover from the stroke and he is only now accepting he has permanent brain damage.

The Senate has done several accommodations so Fetterman can understand what is being said. This includes:

  • A monitor that rises or lowers, depending on whether he sits or stands, and that provides closed captioning
  • Another monitor at the center dais, along with a custom desk stand, for when he takes his shifts presiding over the Senate
  •  Live audio-to-text transcription for the committees Fetterman is serving on.

During the campaign, the campaign and supporters touted a doctor's note from Dr. Clifford Chen, who was a donor to Fetterman and other Democrats, proving he could serve in the Senate.

