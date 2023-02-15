Oh, So That's What Pete Buttigieg Is Worried About Amid Train Derailments
Nikki Haley Calls for Some Interesting Policies in 2024 Announcement
Biden's America: Trains Derail, Planes Nearly Crash, Spy Balloons Roam Free, and UFOs...
Big Tech Bestows New Badge of Honor on Townhall
Stop Calling Them 'The Homeless'
Biden and Harris Push 'Assault Weapons' Ban After MSU Shooting — There's Just...
'The Woke Cult Has Captured Medicine': Meet Your Future Doctors
'Dystopian' Homeless Encampments Have Been Set Up Inside Chicago's O'Hare Airport
Analysis: Five Thoughts on Nikki Haley Jumping Into the 2024 Presidential Race
Questions for Biden’s IRS Nominee
Federal Court to Reconsider Lawsuit Challenging Connecticut’s Transgender Athlete Policy
Flashback: Remember When Biden Pushed Sunsetting Programs, Spending Freezes, and Entitleme...
Biden Hidin’ Behind Incompetent Flacks
Bipartisan House Resolution Rejects Monarchic, Religious Dictatorship, Endorses a Republic...
Tipsheet

Reporter Caught on Hot Mic Making Embarrassing Admission About DeSantis Coverage

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 15, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A reporter based out of Florida was caught on a hot mic before a Tuesday press conference with Governor Ron DeSantis (R) explaining her job was to make him "uncomfortable." 

Atyia Collins, a reporter for First Coast News, can be heard talking with others before the event started.

"My job here is to ask tough questions and make him uncomfortable, I guess. I'm gonna try! Gonna try to at least get one," Collins said, adding she would like to run up and yell questions at him.

Members of DeSantis communication staff took issue with Collins' comments, who did manage to ask DeSantis a misleading question about the state's efforts to ensure pornography is not available to school children. Collins tweeted about the press conference but then locked tweet to prevent users from commenting on it after it was revealed she was the one who was on the hot mic.

"Hi FCN2go - is it the job of your station to keep the people of Northeast Florida informed about the news in their communities and in our state? Or is it to 'make the governor uncomfortable' by "rushing up to him when he gets off stage and yelling questions?" Christina Pushaw asked.

Tags: MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nikki Haley Calls for Some Interesting Policies in 2024 Announcement Spencer Brown
Damar Hamlin's Response to the Reason for His Cardiac Arrest Is Going Viral Leah Barkoukis
Biden and Harris Push 'Assault Weapons' Ban After MSU Shooting — There's Just One Thing Julio Rosas
'Dystopian' Homeless Encampments Have Been Set Up Inside Chicago's O'Hare Airport Madeline Leesman
Man Creates Monster, Is Eaten By Monster, Is Sad Kurt Schlichter
Biden's Damnable Lies About Catholicism Larry O'Connor
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Nikki Haley Calls for Some Interesting Policies in 2024 Announcement Spencer Brown