DHS Backs Down From Preventing Border Patrol Agents From Testifying to Congress

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is no longer attempting to prevent two chief patrol agents from testifying at an upcoming House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a press release, Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas backed down after Comer threatened "to use the compulsory process." The hearing is set to take place on February 7.

"The Biden Administration’s radical open borders policies have ignited the worst border crisis in American history. Starting on day one in office, President Biden and his administration rolled back deterrent focused policies, halted the construction of the border wall, gutted interior enforcement, pushed amnesty for illegal immigrants – all of which have made it difficult for U.S. Border Patrol agents to secure the border," said Comer.

"Next week, we will hear firsthand from the Border Patrol about this humanitarian and national security crisis.Oversight Republicans are committed to holding the Biden Administration accountable for its dereliction of duty and look forward to hearing testimony from those on the ground battling this crisis," he continued.

Comer also sent a letter to Mayorkas on Tuesday, criticizing him for believing "that DHS’s internal protocols superseded Congressional oversight prerogatives."

🚨🚨🚨



Next week, we will hear firsthand from the Border Patrol on the Border Crisis. @GOPoversight is committed to holding this Administration accountable for its dereliction of duty and look forward to hearing testimony from those on the ground battling this crisis.👇🏼 https://t.co/rV3JBuQqGb — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 31, 2023

The hearing is part of the House GOP's effort to investigate DHS and Mayorkas for overseeing the border crisis that began when Joe Biden became president. The House Judiciary Committee and House Homeland Security Committee will also conducting their own hearings and investigations.

When asked about the investigations, which could lead to his impeachment, Mayorkas blamed the immigration system for being broken.

"In the meantime, within a broken system, we are doing everything that we can to increase its efficiency, to provide humanitarian relief when the law permits, and to also deliver an enforcement consequence when the law dictates. That is exactly what we are doing. And as far as I’m concerned, I will continue to do that with tremendous pride in the people with whom I work," Mayorkas said.