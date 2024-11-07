The Left Continues to Go Absolutely Insane Over Trump's Decisive 2024 Win

You knew this was going to be a multi-part story: liberal America is in absolute meltdown mode over Donald Trump’s remarkable comeback on Election Day. He won—he’s the 47th president of the United States. He’s the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms; that’s how badly Biden-Harris wrecked the country.

The View was their usual illiberal mess of itself, with calls to censor social media because they did something this show seldom does: tell the truth about Kamala and the Democrats. Yet, one of the mainstays in the day after the election is progressives taking to TikTok to scream and bash America. One of the funniest narratives these clowns peddle is how democracy is threatened because Trump won even though we just had an election. It makes the democracy line look a bit stupid.

On The View and MSNBC, you have Sunny Hostin and former Univision anchors denigrate and chastise Latino voters for not voting Democratic. There was a massive shift to the GOP among this voter bloc. They’re too stupid or something because right after losing an election, it’s best to insult the people who don’t vote for you. Maybe that’s part of the problem, ladies.

The best are the Never Trump/Neocon buffoons who know their time is up in any relevant political circles. The liberal media will whore them out to bash Trump, but that’s all they’re good for, and everyone knows it. This election was their shot to creep back into the discussion if Trump lost, but he didn’t. Cope and seethe with the libs who also hate you.

But this whole week is going to be delicious:

WATCH: Liberal pundits' who confidently predicted a win for Harris in major media miss. pic.twitter.com/UMsgyoXMCI — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2024

The Best Media MELTDOWNS of Trump's 2024 Election Win pic.twitter.com/rxcZlay9KM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 6, 2024

You guys worked hard for this. As a reward here is Liberal Tears; a 2024 Compilation.



You are welcome. pic.twitter.com/mCdHeIBxcx — Dissident Media (@DissidentMedia) November 6, 2024

Claire McCaskill is LITERALLY sobbing on MSNBC right now. pic.twitter.com/phV08yhuf7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

CNN’s Dana Bash: So, Harris lost because she’s a woman, right? pic.twitter.com/ytE0wZ9Gv9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

The leftist tiktokers are not coping well pic.twitter.com/p96lcdvhsr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

AOC: "We are about to enter a period of fascism and authoritarianism" pic.twitter.com/VDkyeB99zz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2024

NEW: The View’s Sunny Hostin wonders why “uneducated white women” and “latino men” aren’t smart enough to vote in their own best interests:



“Black women tried to save this country again last night."



"What we did not have is white women — who voted about 52%. Right? For Donald… pic.twitter.com/sv671YcPw1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 6, 2024

The attention seeking meltdown videos from unhinged liberal women are amazing 😂 pic.twitter.com/nDZl8gnDJV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

ACLU Deputy Director says “we need you in the streets” to block Trump’s agenda. pic.twitter.com/VWR6GdCpdR — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 7, 2024

New excuse just dropped: Trump beat Harris because of ...WWE?



"They did this!" pic.twitter.com/kfG8yeQRZ6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

Keith Olbermann claims Russia stole the election *again* pic.twitter.com/yfgZVseokl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

Another liberal meltdown



“I did not know our country was full of racist b*stards”pic.twitter.com/0pZo0JH6hK — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 6, 2024

Harris would’ve won “if we could regulate social media.”pic.twitter.com/Xfm9537W1F — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

It was so much worse than you remember pic.twitter.com/mtVNOw9wlZ — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 5, 2024

Former Univision anchor Maria Elena Salinas was rather despondent at how well Donald Trump did with Latinos.



It's a long meltdown, but worth it:



“I am a little bit surprised. You know, Latino voters still support Vice President Harris and Democrats in general in higher numbers… pic.twitter.com/ABPFIX1et1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 6, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, the editor-in-chief of Scientific American pic.twitter.com/bBTTDtjA6s — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) November 6, 2024

This woman shaved her head to protest Trump’s win and to fight the patriarchy



This might be the best meltdown yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/9DCw0uHCRc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

Joy Reid: "We did this...It's the young people we've now condemned to mass deportation." pic.twitter.com/D8foYh0qGi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Whatever happens, one thing is clear: Trumpism is now the GOP permanently. There is no battle for the future of that party. It believes different things now and doesn’t think character matters—and Americans appear to have plenty of appetite for it. It has no incentive to change. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) November 6, 2024

The justice system failed us. — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump has won the presidency. Enough of the country has chosen to re-elect a convicted felon who denied our elections and denigrated entire swaths of our people.



We can’t erase what we’ve embraced as a nation today. I pray for our country and the world. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) November 6, 2024

Big win for post-liberal politics and economics. Also for measles, mumps, polio, and tooth decay. — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 6, 2024

I tuned in to Allan Lichtman's livestream and immediately heard him say, "I don't get it." pic.twitter.com/HlCL86f0CO — Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) November 6, 2024

It’s late. I can’t sleep.

I’m sitting here thinking about the Capitol police officers who were beaten, tased and sprayed with chemicals defending the very building where the madman who unleashed a violent mob upon them, will be sworn into the office he was then trying to steal. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 7, 2024