Tipsheet

The Left Continues to Go Absolutely Insane Over Trump's Decisive 2024 Win

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 07, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

You knew this was going to be a multi-part story: liberal America is in absolute meltdown mode over Donald Trump’s remarkable comeback on Election Day. He won—he’s the 47th president of the United States. He’s the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms; that’s how badly Biden-Harris wrecked the country. 

The View was their usual illiberal mess of itself, with calls to censor social media because they did something this show seldom does: tell the truth about Kamala and the Democrats. Yet, one of the mainstays in the day after the election is progressives taking to TikTok to scream and bash America. One of the funniest narratives these clowns peddle is how democracy is threatened because Trump won even though we just had an election. It makes the democracy line look a bit stupid. 

On The View and MSNBC, you have Sunny Hostin and former Univision anchors denigrate and chastise Latino voters for not voting Democratic. There was a massive shift to the GOP among this voter bloc. They’re too stupid or something because right after losing an election, it’s best to insult the people who don’t vote for you. Maybe that’s part of the problem, ladies.

The best are the Never Trump/Neocon buffoons who know their time is up in any relevant political circles. The liberal media will whore them out to bash Trump, but that’s all they’re good for, and everyone knows it. This election was their shot to creep back into the discussion if Trump lost, but he didn’t. Cope and seethe with the libs who also hate you. 

But this whole week is going to be delicious:

