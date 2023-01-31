Facing Investigations and Impeachment, Mayorkas Has a Message for House GOP

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seemed unfazed when asked about the upcoming investigations by House Republicans that could end up with a vote of impeachment. Articles of impeachment have already been filed even before the investigations have been completed.

The House Judiciary Committee is having its first border crisis hearing on Wednesday. The House Oversight and Accountability and Homeland Security Committee also plan on conducting their own hearings and investigations.

Republicans have been you "accusing you of high crimes and misdemeanors. What’s your reaction to that and what’s your message to those Republicans?" MSNBC host José Díaz-Balart asked.

"My message to them would be, you know, the immigration system has been terribly broken and outdated for decades. That is something about which everyone agrees, and it is my hope that they take that problem and they fix it once and for all," Mayorkas said.

"In the meantime, within a broken system, we are doing everything that we can to increase its efficiency, to provide humanitarian relief when the law permits, and to also deliver an enforcement consequence when the law dictates. That is exactly what we are doing. And as far as I’m concerned, I will continue to do that with tremendous pride in the people with whom I work," he added.

Republicans have zeroed in on Mayorkas as he has been the one to carry out President Joe Biden's approach to the major problem that is the southern border. Under his leadership, Border Patrol has continually broken records in the number of illegal immigrant encounters, those who were able to avoid apprehension, and drugs being intercepted at the ports of entry, meaning more drugs than ever are entering without being seized.