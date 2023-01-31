Did You See Who Lindsey Graham Endorsed for President?
Billions in Pandemic Loan Fraud Was Committed With Stolen Social Security Numbers
Biden Sent McCarthy a Staff Memo to Negotiate the Debt Ceiling. It Did...
Flip-Flop: Here's What Biden Said When He Voted Against Raising the Debt Limit...
WaPo Throws Freezing Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Political Future
At Least One State Is Holding Their GOP Leadership Accountable
Biden Is About to Infuriate Liberals When He Unveils New COVID Policy
Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up
DeSantis Responds to Trump’s Criticism of His COVID Response
Florida House Speaker Announces Constitutional Carry Legislation
Inhumanity in Memphis
Rep. George Santos Steps Back From House Committee Assignments
Let's Talk About This Self-Defeating Biden Photo-Op
29-Year-Old Arrested for Pretending to Be a High School Student
Tipsheet

Facing Investigations and Impeachment, Mayorkas Has a Message for House GOP

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 31, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seemed unfazed when asked about the upcoming investigations by House Republicans that could end up with a vote of impeachment. Articles of impeachment have already been filed even before the investigations have been completed.

The House Judiciary Committee is having its first border crisis hearing on Wednesday. The House Oversight and Accountability and Homeland Security Committee also plan on conducting their own hearings and investigations.

Republicans have been you "accusing you of high crimes and misdemeanors. What’s your reaction to that and what’s your message to those Republicans?" MSNBC host José Díaz-Balart asked.

"My message to them would be, you know, the immigration system has been terribly broken and outdated for decades. That is something about which everyone agrees, and it is my hope that they take that problem and they fix it once and for all," Mayorkas said.

"In the meantime, within a broken system, we are doing everything that we can to increase its efficiency, to provide humanitarian relief when the law permits, and to also deliver an enforcement consequence when the law dictates. That is exactly what we are doing. And as far as I’m concerned, I will continue to do that with tremendous pride in the people with whom I work," he added.

Republicans have zeroed in on Mayorkas as he has been the one to carry out President Joe Biden's approach to the major problem that is the southern border. Under his leadership, Border Patrol has continually broken records in the number of illegal immigrant encounters, those who were able to avoid apprehension, and drugs being intercepted at the ports of entry, meaning more drugs than ever are entering without being seized. 


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up Spencer Brown
WaPo Throws Freezing Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Political Future Spencer Brown
Did You See Who Lindsey Graham Endorsed for President? Katie Pavlich
Biden Sent McCarthy a Staff Memo to Negotiate the Debt Ceiling. It Did Not Go Well. Katie Pavlich
At Least One State Is Holding Their GOP Leadership Accountable Matt Vespa
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up Spencer Brown