Remember How Kamala Harris Broke Fundraising Records? Well...

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 07, 2024 9:00 AM
When Vice President Kamala Harris took the reins of the Democratic ticket, the party was riding high on a wave of enthusiasm—and cash. The campaign contributions that had withered for President Biden after his disastrous June debate against Donald Trump began pouring in once again, setting fundraising records. 

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign set a record for the biggest fund-raising quarter ever this fall, raising $1 billion in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30.

Ms. Harris’s campaign and its allied party committees said they raised $378 million in September alone, compared with the $160 million reported by former President Donald J. Trump’s campaign and allied groups. […]

Each month since Ms. Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, she has significantly out-raised and outspent Mr. Trump, building a vastly bigger campaign than has the Republican nominee. 

In September, the margin by which Ms. Harris’s principal campaign committee out-raised Mr. Trump was nearly identical to the margin by which she outspent him — about 3.5 to 1.

Ms. Harris’s committee raised about $222 million in September, while Mr. Trump’s raised about $63 million. Ms. Harris’s committee entered October with about $187 million on hand; Mr. Trump’s committee had just about $120 million. (NYT)

Not only did the fundraising advantage not help Harris one bit against Trump this election (she even failed to outperform Joe Biden in a single state), her campaign has ended in the red, according to POLITICO's California Bureau Chief. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

