Memphis Braces for Potential Riots When Police Footage Is Released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is on edge as the body camera footage of five black police officers severely beating Tyre Nichols, a black man, after an altercation during a traffic stop is set to be released shortly. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. Everyone who has seen the footage, from the police chief to Nichols’ family all say the video is horrific.

All five officers have been fired and each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, according to Reuters. Those who have seen the video say it invokes the infamous video of Rodney King being beaten by Los Angeles police officers. When the officers in that were acquitted of the charges during there trial in 1992, major riots broke out in Los Angeles that lasted for days and many people were killed.

As a result, riots are expected once the city releases the video. Businesses in Memphis are boarding up to prevent break-ins and damage.

In downtown #Memphis businesses have begun boarding up windows and their store fronts ahead of the release of #TyreNicols’ arrest video @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/VqdRDHUebl — Stephanie Douglas (@stephanie_dtv) January 27, 2023

The family of Nichols have called for people to partake in peaceful protests and to not burn down the city, but radical activists in cities across the country are calling for violence to avenge Nichols.

This is what’s being circulated in & around the NYC underground. Watch your backs and I’d recommend staying away from public places. pic.twitter.com/Af1U8X4VAt — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) January 27, 2023

"We have been too peaceful...the fires need to burn."



Portland #Antifa member @AshRedacted has joined many extremists like @WhiteRoseOfSal1 in using @joinmastodon to post about plans for violence this weekend. #BLM #TyreNichols pic.twitter.com/RDIRzrhl1N — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 27, 2023

In response, police departments, from Portland to Washington, D.C., have put their officers on high alert, with days off being canceled and riot control teams on standby.