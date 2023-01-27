White House Won't Rule Out Tapping Strategic Oil Reserve...Again
A Supreme Disappointment
The Showdown Over the RNC Chair Is Over
How A&W Restaurants Had a Little Fun Over M&Ms' Decision to Yank Its...
O'Keefe Scoops and Shames the Mainstream Media...Again
Uncomfortably, Tyre Nichols Was Killed By Black Police Officers – CNN Declares It...
Don't Put Support for Life on Life Support
DeSantis Expresses Disappointment Over Ronna McDaniel's RNC Leadership
The WH Is Getting Good At Keeping Biden From Having to Answer Questions...
Latest Twitter Files Reveal Particularly Damning Revelations on How Russia Narrative Was W...
New Poll Shows Biden’s Approval Rating for 2022
WA Health Department Censored Criticism of Its Woke ‘Transmasculine’ Cervical Cancer Campa...
Will Dave McCormick Have a Better Chance in 2024?
Masterpiece Cakeshop Baker Loses Appeal Over Gender-Transition Cake
Tipsheet

Memphis Braces for Potential Riots When Police Footage Is Released

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 27, 2023 6:30 PM
@stephanie_dtv

MEMPHIS, Tenn.Memphis is on edge as the body camera footage of five black police officers severely beating Tyre Nichols, a black man, after an altercation during a traffic stop is set to be released shortly. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. Everyone who has seen the footage, from the police chief to Nichols’ family all say the video is horrific.

All five officers have been fired and each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, according to Reuters. Those who have seen the video say it invokes the infamous video of Rodney King being beaten by Los Angeles police officers. When the officers in that were acquitted of the charges during there trial in 1992, major riots broke out in Los Angeles that lasted for days and many people were killed.

As a result, riots are expected once the city releases the video. Businesses in Memphis are boarding up to prevent break-ins and damage.

The family of Nichols have called for people to partake in peaceful protests and to not burn down the city, but radical activists in cities across the country are calling for violence to avenge Nichols.

In response, police departments, from Portland to Washington, D.C., have put their officers on high alert, with days off being canceled and riot control teams on standby.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Police Bodycam Footage of the Pelosi Home Invasion Is Out. Here's What It Shows. Matt Vespa
CA Dems Have Found a New Way to Punish Its Residents Matt Vespa
O'Keefe Scoops and Shames the Mainstream Media...Again Larry O'Connor
Pfizer Director Loses It When Confronted by Project Veritas About Vaccine Statements Leah Barkoukis
A Supreme Disappointment Katie Pavlich
The Showdown Over the RNC Chair Is Over Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Police Bodycam Footage of the Pelosi Home Invasion Is Out. Here's What It Shows. Matt Vespa