December Jobs Report Weakest of 2022
Here's the Athletic Trainer Who Saved Damar Hamlin's Life
Why Today Is Going to Be Insane
Did Trump Win the 'Meme Wars' With His Post About Being Nominated for...
Mayorkas Throws Up Word Salad to Avoid Calling the Border Situation a 'Crisis'
Kevin McCarthy Drama Underscores Impotence of Republican Elite
Let's Base Policy on Real Facts, Not Misleading Statistics
'60 Minutes' Exhumes Enviro Cult Leader for a New Round of Scaremongering
It's Time for McCarthy and Donalds to Actually Lead
Oklahoma Bill Would Ban Transgender Surgeries for People Under Age 26
Reports: McCarthy Plans to 'Grind it Out,' With No Intention to Adjourn for...
Anti-Racist? Then Defund Planned Parenthood.
Virginia’s 2023 Elections Will Be Most Consequential in Recent Memory
Congress Can Stop Pharmacy Benefit Managers from Manipulating Patients
Tipsheet

Black Chicagoans: Migrants Should Be With 'Their People' Instead of Our Neighborhood

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 06, 2023 10:30 AM
Screenshot/@LAURA_N_ROD

Chicagoans in the Woodlawn neighborhood continue to voice their opposition to the city's plan to place a migrant shelter at a closed school amid the historic crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, going as far as to say migrants should be sent to Latino-majority neighborhoods.

One resident said at a protest on Thursday the migrants, who most assuredly will be from South America, should be sent to the Little Village neighborhood, a mostly Mexican area.

"I am here because I am a child of Woodlawn. I was born and raised in Woodlawn. And I am speaking on behalf of the people that are here and the ones that's not here...We are very disappointed in this decision that Mayor Lightfoot has made to place these migrants in our community without our permission," one woman told reporters. 

"Please withdraw your decision to put the migrants in our community. There’s plenty of room in Little Village for their people. Please, speak to Little Village and take them over there. We are not hating on anyone but we're loving on Woodlawn," she added.

The woman said the neighborhood is already struggling with the scourge of fentanyl and "we don't need anything else to add to the struggles we already have."

City officials initially told Woodlawn residences migrants who made it to Chicago would not be housed at the closed school but then announced the intention to place them there during the Christmas season last year. They citied the fact the other locations were migrants are being house are at or exceeding capacity. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Trump Win the 'Meme Wars' With His Post About Being Nominated for House Speaker? Matt Vespa
Reports: McCarthy Plans to 'Grind it Out,' With No Intention to Adjourn for Weekend (UPDATE: Deal?) Guy Benson
The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson
Listing Off the Lowest Members in Journalism for 2022: THE TOP (Bottom?) 10 Brad Slager
Why Today Is Going to Be Insane Matt Vespa
Here's the Athletic Trainer Who Saved Damar Hamlin's Life Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Did Trump Win the 'Meme Wars' With His Post About Being Nominated for House Speaker? Matt Vespa