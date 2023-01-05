After Suffering a Severe Cardiac Episode, Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake
'Can I Finish?': Hannity and Boebert Get Into Fiery Debate Over Speaker Standoff

Julio Rosas  |  January 05, 2023 11:00 AM
Fox News host Sean Hannity faced off with Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) over the continuing debate within the GOP on who should be Speaker of the House as no one has reached the threshold for the third day.

The more than ten-minute back and forth became heated at times as Hannity pressed Boebert on what the plan is for the 20 people who have repeatedly voted against Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and if they won't vote for him, who will they vote for.

"Kevin McCarthy has 200 and 2, 3 votes, your side has 20. So...isn't time for you to pack it in and your side to pack it in considering he has over 200 and you have 20?" Hannity asked.

Boebert said she understands the frustration about the process and there are other members who have voted for McCarthy but are supportive of the anti-McCarthy bloc. Hannity interjected to say he is not frustrated and she did not answer his question.

"I'm frustrated by you not asking a direct question. You said to President Trump...[he] needs to tell Kevin McCarthy, 'You don't have the votes...' hold on, can I finish? Hannity asked, as Boebert pointed out McCarthy still does not have the votes to become Speaker.

"We all want a unified party but this isn't chaos. It's a functioning constitutional republic.  When everything is said and done, House Republicans will be stronger and better prepared to lead than we ever have before," she added.

Boebert said she supports the plans McCarthy has put out for what he would do should he become Speaker but she does not trust him to follow through on his promises, "especially when I go into good-faith negotiations with him and then he comes out and lies about what those conversations were."

Watch the full video below:

