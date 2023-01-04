It's Not Shocking to See Who Adam Kinzinger Is Working for Now
It's Not Shocking to See Who Adam Kinzinger Is Working for Now

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 04, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool

Now former-Congressman Adam Kinzinger is now working at CNN, the network announced on Wednesday, after he decided to not run for his seat in Illinois again after state Democrats redrew his district that was more favorable for their party.

In a tweet about the announcement, CNN said Kinzinger will be a "Senior Political Commentator."

The network's statement praised his recent work on the House January 6th Committee before leaving Congress:

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is joining CNN as a Senior Political Commentator, the network announced today. Kinzinger joins CNN with extensive experience in GOP politics, having recently retired from the U.S. House of Representatives after serving six terms representing Illinois’ Sixteenth Congressional District. Kinzinger most recently served on the high-profile House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol as well as the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Kinzinger served in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Kinzinger was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in November 2003 and later awarded his pilot wings. He has served in the Air Force Special Operations, Air Combat Command, Air Mobility Command, and Air National Guard. Kinzinger continues to serve his country as a pilot in the Air National Guard, with the current rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Kinzinger was introduced at his new role during an appearance with host Erin Burnett:

