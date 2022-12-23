MSNBC Panel Accidentally Nukes Democrats' New Leader in the House
The Omnibus Abomination
Twitter Files Show Americans Are Living in Soviet-Style Society
The 50th Anniversary of One of the Greatest and Most Controversial NFL Plays...
Biden Signs the NDAA, Officially Voiding Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
House Dem: GOP Worried About Our Border Over Ukraine Are Spouting Putin's Propaganda
WSJ Editors: Guess What We Found in the $1.7T Omnibus Bill?
Waste, Fraud, and Abuse: Rand Paul Releases His 2022 Festivus Report
Florida Supreme Court Approves DeSantis's Request for COVID Vaccine Grand Jury
El Paso Forced to Take Drastic Measures to Prevent Homeless Migrants From Freezing
These Are the Senate Republicans Who Helped Democrats Pass the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus
Here's the Election Law Tweak the Dems Rolled Into the Omnibus Bill
Tucker Carlson Has Some Thoughts About the Latest WaPo Report on the Nord...
The House January 6 Committee's Final Report Has Dropped
Is Joe Biden for Real With This 'Unity' Speech on How 'Our Politics...
Tipsheet

El Paso Forced to Take Drastic Measures to Prevent Homeless Migrants From Freezing

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 23, 2022 10:15 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The city of El Paso is having to take drastic measures to shelter the hundreds of processed and released migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border who have no money to leave the city or are having to wait days out on the streets.

As temperatures are dropping below freezing at night, and this week's winter storm making it colder during the day as well, the city opened up the convention center to use as a shelter. It is said they can hold up to 1,000 people at one time, In addition to the weather, officials say it is needed for when Title 42 is lifted, which could be as early as next Tuesday.

Other ad-hoc shelter locations include two middle school buildings the city's school district had previously shut down. 

The surge in illegal crossings has caused some of the city's services to reach a breaking point. Homeless services that are intended for U.S. citizens have had to be used for the daily hundreds of those being released onto the streets by Border Patrol.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WSJ Editors: Guess What We Found in the $1.7T Omnibus Bill? Guy Benson
Here's the Election Law Tweak the Dems Rolled Into the Omnibus Bill Matt Vespa
Waste, Fraud, and Abuse: Rand Paul Releases His 2022 Festivus Report Spencer Brown
MSNBC Panel Accidentally Nukes Democrats' New Leader in the House Spencer Brown
Will the Republican Party Tell the GOP Base to Go Pound Sand? Kurt Schlichter
These Are the Senate Republicans Who Helped Democrats Pass the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WSJ Editors: Guess What We Found in the $1.7T Omnibus Bill? Guy Benson