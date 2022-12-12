Elon Musk Just Dissolved Another Biased Relic of the Old Twitter
Alexander Vindman's Tweets About Elon Musk Come Back to Bite Him
Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested Hours Before Scheduled Congressional Testimony
Whether or Not Abortions Are Going Up or Down, Chemical Abortions Have Become...
National Security Advisor Gives a Head Scratching Answer When Asked About Border Crisis
Georgia Men Set Free After 25 Years of Wrongful Imprisonment
WaPo Finds World Cup Racism, Journos Can't Quit Twitter, & a Look When...
Special Grand Jury Indicts Controversial Ex-VA School Superintendent on a Slew of Charges
The Post-Title 42 Illegal Immigrant Surge Is Already Here
Biden's 'Merchant of Death' Hostage Swap Just Crashed Into His Ukraine Policy
This Vulnerable Democrat May Not Run Again in 2024
Stanford Doctor Details How He Was Blacklisted by Twitter Over Covid
Judge Rules Ex-College Soccer Player Allegedly Benched for Refusing to Kneel Can Proceed...
NYT Raises Eyebrows by Naming This Politician on Its 'Most Stylish' List of...
New 'Twitter Files' Revealed
Tipsheet

National Security Advisor Gives a Head Scratching Answer When Asked About Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 12, 2022 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, could not come up with a clear answer during Monday's White House press briefing on how rigorous the vetting process is for people who illegally cross the southern border as the crisis continues.

"How many people crossing the border that the U.S. government has no idea, like estimates of how many people are crossing, aren't giving their names, aren't giving IDs, aren't able to verify who they are?" a reporter asked.

"So we do have estimates of how many encounters there are on the border on a daily basis, we have processes and procedures in place to identify those individuals, to process them in an orderly fashion and then to do what is appropriate based on that processing," Sullivan said. "We have believed that that system is a system that does an effective job of being able to determine who is coming across the border and what the right way to deal with their case is."

Due to Border Patrol agents being consistently overwhelmed at the southern border, the processing times have become shorter when releasing people who turned themselves in to law enforcement, causing concern among officials on how deep of a background check is conducted. The problem is compounded when top Department of Homeland Security officials visit processing centers as agents are ordered to empty out the center to make the problem seem not as bad as it really is.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Biden Took the Deal to Get a WNBA Star Out of Russia Matt Vespa
Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested Hours Before Scheduled Congressional Testimony Spencer Brown
Thom Tillis Will Destroy the GOP Kurt Schlichter
Alexander Vindman's Tweets About Elon Musk Come Back to Bite Him Rebecca Downs
New 'Twitter Files' Revealed Spencer Brown
We Now Know What Happened During the Griner/Bout Exchange That Was Cut From the Video Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Biden Took the Deal to Get a WNBA Star Out of Russia Matt Vespa