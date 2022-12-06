Heritage Action Sounds the Alarm on Disastrous Amnesty Plan
Border Patrol Union Blasts Biden for Not Visiting the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 06, 2022 3:25 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) issued a scathing statement in response to President Joe Biden not traveling to the border lands while he is in Arizona on Tuesday to see the effects of the self-inflicted crisis.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of the American people, but to President Biden it is an afterthought," NBPC President Brandon Judd told Fox News. "With a record number of people and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, crossing our border illegally and evading apprehension, it is apparent Biden cares more about politics than our children, friends, and neighbors. Biden record clearly proves he cares about politics, not about doing his job protecting American lives."

Biden defended his decision to not visit the hard hit areas of the Yuma or Tucson Sectors by saying, "There are more important things going on." Biden has never been to the southern border in a fact-finding capacity during his over 40 years in politics.

The southern border has been in a state of chaos since Biden reversed several policies that were put in place by the Trump administration, triggering a historic influx of illegal crossings that has not slowed down.

