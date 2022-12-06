Biden Defends Decision to Not See the Border Crisis He Caused

President Joe Biden told Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy on Tuesday he is not going to the southern border because "there are more important things going on."

Biden will visit Arizona today to tout the CHIPS and Science Act and his policies dealing with manufacturing.

During Monday's press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will not go to see their self-inflicted border crisis because he will not partake in a political stunt.

"I want to be very clear here, the president's trip tomorrow is about the American manufacturing boom. We're seeing all across the country, thanks to again, his economic polices, again," Jean-Pierre said.

Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot criticized Biden for not visiting the impacted parts of the state, saying it was a "shame."

The Tucson and Yuma Sectors are among the busiest along the southern border for illegal crossings and drug smuggling. For the previous week, more than 6,400 illegal immigrants from 46 different countries were encountered in the Yuma Sector.

