Maxine Waters Sends Sappy Tweet to Sam Bankman-Fried

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, praised disgraced cryptocurrency investor Sam Bankman-Fried for his "candid" admissions about what happened with the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, adding it would be a "welcome" for him to particpate in a future hearing.

"[Sam Bankman-Fried], we appreciate that you've been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company's customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th," Waters tweeted on Friday.

The hearing on the December 13 is to investigate the collapse of FTX.

.@SBF_FTX, we appreciate that you've been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company's customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 2, 2022

Bankman-Fried has been under intense scrutiny for mishandling, to the point of criminality, investor funds from FTX and his personal firm, Alameda Research. FTX has since filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with billions of dollars now gone.

Bankman-Fried received a nice goodbye from Waters after a hearing in 2021. He has been a huge donor to Democrats in the past, but he has also donated campaign money to Republicans.

Maxine Waters just blew @SBF_FTX a kiss. Safe to say that went well.😘 pic.twitter.com/C8I90fdmqW — chochaymon (@ElliottFryback) December 8, 2021

