An Election Day Travesty in Arizona
New York Times Claimed Hate Speech Is Rampant on Twitter. Musk Responds With...
The College Admissions Process Has Changed in a Big Way
Maxine Waters Sends Sappy Tweet to Sam Bankman-Fried
Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything
Rural Counties in Texas Are Declaring Local Immigration 'Disasters’
Why Is This Pro-Life Group Souring on Their Keynote Speaker?
DHS Planned Meeting With Leftist Groups Who Pushed Border Patrol Whipping Hoax
Why LeBron James Is Annoyed With the Media
Kanye and Conservatives’ Two Big Problems
How Much Worse Can the Biden Economy Get in 2023? The CBO Weighs...
Mandatory Recount Ordered in Colorado Congressional Race
Democrat Senators Are Worried About Title 42 Ending at the Border
A Return to Mask Mandates? There's More COVID Mess Coming Out of LA...
McConnell: By the Way, House Democrats Have Chosen a Conspiratorial Election Denier As...
Tipsheet

Maxine Waters Sends Sappy Tweet to Sam Bankman-Fried

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 02, 2022 2:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, praised disgraced cryptocurrency investor Sam Bankman-Fried for his "candid" admissions about what happened with the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, adding it would be a "welcome" for him to particpate in a future hearing. 

"[Sam Bankman-Fried], we appreciate that you've been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company's customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th," Waters tweeted on Friday.

The hearing on the December 13 is to investigate the collapse of FTX.

Bankman-Fried has been under intense scrutiny for mishandling, to the point of criminality, investor funds from FTX and his personal firm, Alameda Research. FTX has since filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with billions of dollars now gone.

Bankman-Fried received a nice goodbye from Waters after a hearing in 2021. He has been a huge donor to Democrats in the past, but he has also donated campaign money to Republicans.

"

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything Spencer Brown
'I Tried My Best': Musk Takes Action Against Ye After Latest Tweet Leah Barkoukis
Here's How Many Millionaires Collected COVID Unemployment Income Spencer Brown
Why Is This Pro-Life Group Souring on Their Keynote Speaker? Rebecca Downs
How Much Worse Can the Biden Economy Get in 2023? The CBO Weighs in. Spencer Brown
If You Really Wanted to Destroy the U.S., Then... Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything Spencer Brown