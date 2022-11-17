California City Launches Guaranteed Income Program for Transgender Residents
Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker Blows Up (Again) While Receiving His Sentence

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 17, 2022 10:45 AM
Darrell Brooks was officially sentenced on Wednesday to serve six lifetimes for his attack on the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade, which resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to dozens more.

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow handed down the lengthy sentence to Brooks, admitting that while it is symbolic to give him multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole, it is necessary to convey a message.

"To order anything other than what I have done, sir, would be to unduly depreciate the seriousness of these offenses. It is needed, although largely symbolic given the number of years that I have imposed here today, because frankly, you deserve it," Dorow told Brooks. "I know it's symbolic, but it needs to hold you accountable in a very real and very tangible way."

Brooks was also ordered to pay over $171,000 in restitution for his crimes.

Those in attendance for the sentencing clapped as Dorow read the consecutive life sentences for the victims who were killed during the attack: Jane Kulich, Jackson Sparks, Wilhelm Hospel, Tamara Durand, Leanna Owen, and Virginia Sorenson.

Brooks never apologized for the attack that took place in November 2021. Even while Dorow was giving her sentencing remarks, Brooks once again shouted at her, forcing her to order him to be removed from the courtroom so the sentencing could proceed.


