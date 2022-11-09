AOC Turns On Democrats
Tipsheet

Monica De La Cruz Wins Historic Victory for Border District

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 09, 2022 11:45 AM
Townhall Media

Monica De La Cruz (R) made history Tuesday night by winning Texas' 15th congressional district, beating Democrat Michelle Vallejo in an area along the U.S.-Mexico that was once a Democratic stronghold.

De La Cruz won with 53.3 percent, or 80,869 votes, against Vallejo's 44.8 percent, or 67,913 votes.

The 15th congressional district has had a Democrat representing them since it was created in 1903. The district includes the city of McAllen, whose metropolitan area has been the epicenter for the ongoing crisis along the southern border. Other issues important to the 15th district include bringing business investment back to the Rio Grande Valley.

"I am incredibly honored, humbled, and blessed by tonight's win. If there was ever any doubt, let it be known tonight — from the land of Juan Seguín, Selena Quintanilla, and the World Series champions Houston Astros — that El Sueño Americano is alive and well in South Texas," De La Cruz said in a statement.

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX), who lost her reelection bid in a redrawn district, offered her congratulations to De La Cruz.




Tags: MIDTERM ELECTION

