Tipsheet

Mayra Flores Loses Reelection Bid in Redrawn District

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 09, 2022 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R-TX) lost her reelection bid in the redrawn 34th district that favored Democrats and what was always going to be an uphill battle for the freshman.

Flores lost against Congressman Vincente Gonzalez (D-TX), 44 percent versus 52 percent. Gonzalez ran in the 34th district after leaving the neighboring 15th district when redistricting drew Flores' seat more favorable for Democrats. 

Late in the night at her election party, she admitted that the voting trends did not look to be going her way. 

Flores lamented how the much-anticipated red wave did not take place:

"Thank you to every single person that invested in our campaign. Thank you to every single person that put their love, sweat and tears into this community. They know who they are and I will always remain grateful to them," Flores further tweeted.

Flores won her special election in June, where she made history as the first Mexican-born woman to serve as a member in Congress. Her win was made more significant by the fact she was the first Republican to win the old 34th district in over 100 years.


