NBC News Historian Gives Unhinged Warning About GOP Winning the Midterms

NBC News' presidential historian gave looney warning to MSNBC viewers on Thursday during his interview with host Chris Hayes, saying the rule of law could go away after a GOP win in the midterms and children could be arrested and killed.

Michael Beschloss was reacting to President Joe Biden's "democracy is in danger" speech Wednesday night as Republicans appear to be ready to take back both chambers of Congress.

"In our bones we know democracy is at risk,” Biden said, claiming that "extreme MAGA Republicans" are trying to "suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself...and deciding whether your vote even counts. Instead of waiting until an election is over...they're starting now."

"Six nights from now, we could all be discussing violence all over this country. There’s signs that may happen, may god forbid, that losers will be declared winners by a fraudulent election officers, or a secretary of state candidates, or governors, or state legislatures," Beschloss said. "We could be six days away from losing our rule of law, and losing a situation where we have elections that we all can rely on. You know, those are the foundation stones of democracy."

"A historian 50 years from now, if historians are allowed to write in this country, and if they’re still free publishing houses and a free press, which I’m not certain of, but if that is true, a historian will say what was at stake date tonight and this week was the fact whether we will be a mobocracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed. We're on the edge of a brutal authoritarian system, and it could be a week away," he continued.

Beschloss said the reason why he believes the United States could be authoritarian after a GOP win is because much like Adolf Hitler's party, won an election and turned into a dictator afterwards.