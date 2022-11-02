Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'
Fetterman Refuses To Say If His Doctors Will Answer Media Questions About His...
More and More Polls Show Good News for Republicans
Biden Gives Tired, Lie Filled Closing Argument As Dems Stare Down a Red...
WaPo Calls for New Leadership in the White House: 'Biden and Harris Are...
Warning! Crime Deniers on the Ballot in All 50 States!
Millions of Women Stand Behind Casey DeSantis In Re-Electing Ron DeSantis
There Should Be No Covid Amnesty
A New Voter ID Threat, How It Took 2 Years to Create Jan....
Dr. Phil: 'Hell No' Don't Get on a Plane If John Fetterman Is...
Mike Lee Receives Major Boost in Senate Race
New Poll Shows the New Hampshire Senate Race ‘One of the Closest in...
Tim Ryan Flounders Like a Fish on Fox News Town Hall
Gov. Hochul Calls Rising Crime a ‘Conspiracy’ Pushed by Republicans
FCC Commissioner Calls on Government to Ban TikTok
Tipsheet

Biden Gives Tired, Lie Filled Closing Argument As Dems Stare Down a Red Wave

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 02, 2022 7:50 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden made his way to crime ridden Union Station in Washington D.C. Wednesday night. It was a previously unscheduled trip put on the Democratic National Committee and a last ditch effort to convince voters Trump Republicans and democracy are "on the ballot" next Tuesday.

"In our bones we know democracy is at risk,” Biden claimed.  

During his remarks, which were made without glaring communist red lights and U.S. Marines standing the background, Biden made a number of references to January 6 and the nudist attack on Paul Pelosi. He then oddly attempted to portray himself and Democrats as unifiers interested in getting along with their political opponents. 

Biden then falsely accused Republicans of oppressing voters. Currently in Georgia, voter turnout has hit records rivaling presidential election levels after Republicans passed voter integrity laws in the state last year. 

According to polling, Republicans are set to win a significant majority of seats in the U.S. House. The fight for the U.S. Senate is close, with Republicans surging in the final days.

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Photo of Biden's Hand Is Raising Questions Leah Barkoukis
WaPo Calls for New Leadership in the White House: 'Biden and Harris Are Unfit' Sarah Arnold
Warning! Crime Deniers on the Ballot in All 50 States! Ann Coulter
Tim Ryan Flounders Like a Fish on Fox News Town Hall Rebecca Downs
Dr. Oz Keeps Doing Better and Better With Election Forecaster Rebecca Downs
The More We Learn, the More Questions We Have: Here Are the Latest Details About the Pelosi Break-in Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Photo of Biden's Hand Is Raising Questions Leah Barkoukis