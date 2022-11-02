Biden Gives Tired, Lie Filled Closing Argument As Dems Stare Down a Red Wave

President Joe Biden made his way to crime ridden Union Station in Washington D.C. Wednesday night. It was a previously unscheduled trip put on the Democratic National Committee and a last ditch effort to convince voters Trump Republicans and democracy are "on the ballot" next Tuesday.

Just a few steps from here is the main atrium where stabbings, shootings, and DC’s homeless crisis got so bad that the Starbucks shut down in July. pic.twitter.com/N9yqFtifJx — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 2, 2022

"In our bones we know democracy is at risk,” Biden claimed.

BIDEN: "Democracy is on the ballot this year." pic.twitter.com/2qtbZRaH8b — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

During his remarks, which were made without glaring communist red lights and U.S. Marines standing the background, Biden made a number of references to January 6 and the nudist attack on Paul Pelosi. He then oddly attempted to portray himself and Democrats as unifiers interested in getting along with their political opponents.

"He woke him up, he wanted to tie him up...the assailant entered the home, asking 'where's Nancy'...the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the United States capitol on January the 6th." pic.twitter.com/TVmLPoNp8u — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

Remind us, Joe, what's your position on abortion? pic.twitter.com/YPJecd5jI5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

Biden then falsely accused Republicans of oppressing voters. Currently in Georgia, voter turnout has hit records rivaling presidential election levels after Republicans passed voter integrity laws in the state last year.

Biden accuses "extreme MAGA Republicans" of trying to "suppress the right of voters and subvert the electoral system itself...and deciding whether your vote even counts. Instead of waiting until an election is over...they're starting now." pic.twitter.com/HGT1TLFwa2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

According to polling, Republicans are set to win a significant majority of seats in the U.S. House. The fight for the U.S. Senate is close, with Republicans surging in the final days.