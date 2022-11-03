AOC's Meltdown Over Elon Musk Reaches a New Level

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is now day two into her feud with new Twitter owner Elon Musk with the former accusing the latter with censoring her account because notifications will not show up.

In an Instagram live, Ocasio-Cortez said the alleged censorship came after she criticized Musk for wanting to charge users $8 a month in order to be verified. Musk simply replied, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."

"So I pulled up my Twitter app and it's, like, gone. Like, when you pull up your mentions and stuff like that, it's just like literally a blank screen...so turns we got under a certain little billionaires' skin," Ocasio-Cortez explained.

Ocasio-Cortez has since posted a screenshot showing her verified notification tab is empty. She said she was unaware Musk had responded to her because she has not been getting notifications. It is possible that due to Musk's response from Wednesday, it has crashed her notifications due to high number of users interacting with the thread.

AOC is claiming that Elon Musk censored her on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/oWrDcMxkZP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2022

Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?



This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e3hcZ7T9up — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

Musk has defended the idea to charge money for users to be verified because he says it will make Twitter profitable and give users better perks, including paying users.