AOC's Meltdown Over Elon Musk Reaches a New Level

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 03, 2022 5:00 PM
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is now day two into her feud with new Twitter owner Elon Musk with the former accusing the latter with censoring her account because notifications will not show up.

In an Instagram live, Ocasio-Cortez said the alleged censorship came after she criticized Musk for wanting to charge users $8 a month in order to be verified. Musk simply replied, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."

"So I pulled up my Twitter app and it's, like, gone. Like, when you pull up your mentions and stuff like that, it's just like literally a blank screen...so turns we got under a certain little billionaires' skin," Ocasio-Cortez explained.

Ocasio-Cortez has since posted a screenshot showing her verified notification tab is empty. She said she was unaware Musk had responded to her because she has not been getting notifications. It is possible that due to Musk's response from Wednesday, it has crashed her notifications due to high number of users interacting with the thread.

Musk has defended the idea to charge money for users to be verified because he says it will make Twitter profitable and give users better perks, including paying users.

