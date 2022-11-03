Elon Musk Has the Perfect Response to AOC's Complaint About Paying for Blue...
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Has the Perfect Response to AOC's Complaint About Paying for Blue Check

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 03, 2022 8:00 AM
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Liberal blue checkmarks are melting down over new Twitter chief Elon Musk’s plan to charge $8 per month. As the billionaire explained, he sees it as a way to return “power to the people,” provide a premium service, and give the platform "a revenue stream to reward content creators."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the progressives taking issue with the plan. 

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” she tweeted.

While Twitter would still be available to users who do not wish to pay for the premium service for free, Musk didn’t bother pointing out the details. 

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” he said before heading over to the progressive’s campaign website where he found a sweatshirt being sold for $58.

"My workers are union, have full healthcare + benefits like childcare help, and every one is paid a living wage," she fired back. "Proceeds go to community acts like tutoring underserved kids. You’re a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people."

