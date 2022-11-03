Elon Musk Has the Perfect Response to AOC's Complaint About Paying for Blue Check

Liberal blue checkmarks are melting down over new Twitter chief Elon Musk’s plan to charge $8 per month. As the billionaire explained, he sees it as a way to return “power to the people,” provide a premium service, and give the platform "a revenue stream to reward content creators."

Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Totally stole idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh https://t.co/oFKRyp3BS7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the progressives taking issue with the plan.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” she tweeted.

While Twitter would still be available to users who do not wish to pay for the premium service for free, Musk didn’t bother pointing out the details.

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” he said before heading over to the progressive’s campaign website where he found a sweatshirt being sold for $58.

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

"My workers are union, have full healthcare + benefits like childcare help, and every one is paid a living wage," she fired back. "Proceeds go to community acts like tutoring underserved kids. You’re a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people."