Liz Cheney Further Betrays Republicans With This Endorsement
Kentucky Man Faces Federal Charges Over Online Threats Against the Police
Another Poll Has Lee Zeldin With Lead Over Kathy Hochul
'He Effectively Disappeared': No One Can Find Dem Lawmaker Running for Reelection
One of COVID's Worst Tyrants Wants Forgiveness
'Onward': Ron DeSantis Releases Final Midterm Campaign Ad
Kari Lake’s Insightful Assessment of the Press
Kari Lake Torches the Media: You Idiots Will Fall for Anything
Texas Woman Protects Her Children by Shooting Home Intruder Through a Door
Reports: Paul Pelosi Assailant Has History of Serious Mental Illness, is in US...
Washington, D.C., Decriminalized Fare Evasion — You'll Never Guess What Happened Next
Is Chuck Grassley in Danger in Iowa?
Biden Vows to Punish Oil Companies for a Problem He Created
Kari Lake Announces She's 'Bringing in the Big Guns'
Dozens of Illegal Immigrants Found Inside Dump Truck in Smuggling Attempt
Tipsheet
Premium

Washington, D.C., Decriminalized Fare Evasion — You'll Never Guess What Happened Next

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 01, 2022 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The city decriminalized fare evasion four years ago after a growing outcry over fines being levied against black residents. In the time since, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) reports it has lost $40 million every year due to riders not paying fares, contributing to its budget shortfall that has worsened with more people working from home.

This Tuesday marked the beginning of WMATA having its transit officers crack down on fare evaders. While the practice was not decriminalized in Virginia and Maryland, enforcement also dropped in the two states. WMATA's social media and signs in Metro stations warn of the fines people could face if they jump the turnstiles.

The fine for fare evasion in D.C. is $50 and $100 in Virginia and Maryland.

"Fare evasion is responsible for significant revenue losses and is part of the focus to close a shortfall of nearly $185 million in the upcoming budget. Using data from Metrobus and pre-pandemic industry averages for Metrorail, Metro estimates revenue losses due to fare evasion totaling tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022," WMATA said in a statement.

At the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station on Tuesday, one Metro Transit police officer admitted to me they had not noticed a lot of fare jumpers that morning but only because they were not paying much attention to the matter as it is still low on their list of priorities, adding that the issue is "complicated" in the nation's capital.

When I went to Union Station, two people in front of me who got off the metro simply walked past the fare gates without paying. There were no officers around, but that could be attributed to it no longer being rush hour. Those were only two stops out of the wide jurisdiction Metro Transit officers have, but it appears the enforcement of a small problem that has a big impact on the service is a hit or miss. 

This is not to say there could be better coordination to crack down on the freeloaders, but as with anything that has to deal with the WMATA, I'll believe it when I see it.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Recommended

Kari Lake Torches the Media: You Idiots Will Fall for Anything Matt Vespa
One of COVID's Worst Tyrants Wants Forgiveness Katie Pavlich
Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter
Ugly: In Final Debate, Stacey Abrams Hits Georgia Law Enforcement With Racial Smear Guy Benson
GOP Governor Grrrl Power Owning the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Kari Lake Announces She's 'Bringing in the Big Guns' Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kari Lake Torches the Media: You Idiots Will Fall for Anything Matt Vespa