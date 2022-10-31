Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again
Margaret Brennan Wants All GOP Campaign Ads Banned, the Press Struggles With...
Another Congresswoman Has Connection to Virginia Democrat Wanting to Jail Parents
KJP Calls for End to Dangerous 'Rhetoric,' But Neglects Biden's Past Remarks
Schlichter: What Are the Rules About Celebrating Physical Attacks on Your Political Enemy?
Lawyer Arguing for Affirmative Action to SCOTUS Uses the One Word Latinos Hate
'Un-American' Affirmative Action Slammed As Higher Ed's Racial Bias Faces SCOTUS
Clarence Thomas: These Arguments in Favor of Affirmative Action Sound Awfully Familiar...
Politico Steps in It Going After Conservative Media Over Pelosi Home Invasion Coverage
Kentucky Takes Action to Cut ESG Out of State Pensions
DCCC Chair's Appearance on 'Face the Nation' Reeks of Desperation
Republican Governor Receives Raucous Welcome at a Concert, and the Left Isn't Happy
The Atlantic Begs for COVID Amnesty for Liberals
Another Poll Points to Democratic Party Annihilation on Election Night
Transgender Woman Speaks Out After Botched Surgery to Appear More Feminine
Tipsheet

NBC Reporter on the Verge of Tears Over Musk's Tweet About Pelosi Break-in

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 31, 2022 10:45 AM
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

NBC Senior Reporter Ben Collins appeared to be on the verge of tears while blaming Elon Musk for the loss of the country's democracy because of a tweet expressing skepticism over the official story being told on the break-in at the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D).

Musk shared a link to a blog post with speculation on what occurred in response to Hillary Clinton's tweet about the incident. The information in the post was inaccurate, and Musk deleted the tweet. There has been some confusion over what actually happened during the break-in and assault on Pelosi's husband, Paul, since police and reporters have changed the story.  

"So first of all, lies on the Internet move faster than the truth. And that's, in part, why there are all these safeguards that Elon Musk is trying to take down on Twitter right now. The lies that were pushed were from a bad piece of information they found," Collins said on Monday.

"If we don't cut this out right now, not just the normalization of violence, but the idea that reality can't even exist anymore because it cannot catch up to lies on the Internet...This is how it gets really bad. This is the start of something that gets really, really bad. If you are getting the guardrails off the truth where it literally cannot catch up to the lies on the Internet, because of how the pipes work, how the system works, because of the incentives of the richest people in the world, then that's how you lose your democracy," he added.

Questions being raised over the incident have been fueled by what appears to be rushed reporting or sourcing being not up to par. Initially, there were reports of a third person being in the home, who let the police in. Now that might not be the case. It was reported that the man who attacked Paul Pelosi was in his underwear, and now that has changed as well.

Tags: TWITTER ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter
Clarence Thomas: These Arguments in Favor of Affirmative Action Sound Awfully Familiar... Madeline Leesman
Joe Biden Misleads on Gas Prices Yet Again Rebecca Downs
Politico Highlights the Most Bizarre Part of the Pelosi Home Invasion Matt Vespa
Prominent Pollster Has More Bad News for Democrats Ahead of Election Day Guy Benson
Another Congresswoman Has Connection to Virginia Democrat Wanting to Jail Parents Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter