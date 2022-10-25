Darrell Brooks: This Is Who's Responsible for the Waukesha Parade Massacre

Darrell Brooks stated during his closing argument on Tuesday that it was God's will for the attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021 and the red SUV he was driving was faulty. The attack resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to over 60 others.

Brooks told the jury he had made peace with God and his conscience was clear over what happened.

"I can't speak for anyone else but for me I believe in Jesus Christ. It's how I was raised, that what I believe in. None of us are perfect. I try everyday to make sure I acknowledge him...I have my Bible with me wherever I go. I even read on breaks, recesses. This is not something that started at the beginning of this incident," Brooks said.

"It's because I believe, I trust Him with my life. Nobody might ever know why it was His will for this to happen. A lot of lives were changed that day, mine included," he added.

"I've never heard of somebody intentionally trying to hurt someone while blowing their horn, while attempting to alert people to their presence," Brooks claimed about his actions behind the wheel.

Eyewitness testimony and video evidence presented at the trial confirmed Brooks did not blow the SUV's horn while running over people at the parade or make attempts to slow down and exit the parade's route.

The jury deliberation have officially started Tuesday evening. If no verdict is reached tonight, they will be sequestered in a hotel and start again Wednesday morning.