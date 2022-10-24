Tipsheet

America's Crime Crisis: Weekend of October 21

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 24, 2022 11:45 AM
Another weekend in the books and the ongoing crime crisis claimed more victims in different parts of the country. With the midterms around the corner, Republicans are consistently ranked higher than Democrats on being able to address the major issue.

Chicago:

At least 52 people were shot over the weekend, 11 fatally, in Chicago, according to ABC 7. Some of the victims were shot in mass shootings, one of which took place during a car sideshow in the city's west side. Five people were shot in that incident. 

Washington, D.C.:

Sunday brunch goers in the city's Navy Yard neighborhood had their afternoon interrupted by gunfire in what appeared to be a targeted shooting. The incident took place right outside of Nationals Park and the shooter was able to get away.

Shortly after the shooting, a toddler was missing after a car was stolen by a "gunwoman" and a male. Nearly an hour later, the toddler was found. Sunday night ended with two people getting shot in the Columbia Heights neighborhood and a carjacking by two teen suspects near the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

New York City:

A 14-year-old girl was stabbed on the subway in Manhattan in what police said was a fight as crime in the city's subway system continues to increase, according to FreedomNews.TV. The fight was between three teenagers who all knew each other. WABC reports crime in the subway system is up 40 percent, with another incident involving a man being punched in the head and then knocked onto the tracks at a subway station in the Bronx on Saturday. The victim survived.

Philadelphia:

A man was arrested after allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl who was on her way to school using the subway on Friday. At least nine people were shot during the weekend.

On Friday night, Temple University's TUalert notified students there were reports of shots fired. The school has increasingly become unsafe for students as different types of crime are being committed on or near campus.

 

