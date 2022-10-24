America's Crime Crisis: Weekend of October 21

Another weekend in the books and the ongoing crime crisis claimed more victims in different parts of the country. With the midterms around the corner, Republicans are consistently ranked higher than Democrats on being able to address the major issue.

Chicago:

At least 52 people were shot over the weekend, 11 fatally, in Chicago, according to ABC 7. Some of the victims were shot in mass shootings, one of which took place during a car sideshow in the city's west side. Five people were shot in that incident.

Another video shows some of the victims after the shooting. One of the victims, presumably deceased, is carried by a witness/friend. pic.twitter.com/Iy7UQJjpaI — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) October 24, 2022

Washington, D.C.:

Sunday brunch goers in the city's Navy Yard neighborhood had their afternoon interrupted by gunfire in what appeared to be a targeted shooting. The incident took place right outside of Nationals Park and the shooter was able to get away.

Photos from the homicide scene at the new Silver Diner that just opened which is directly next to Gatsby and across from the Sports Book. @DmvBlossom https://t.co/MqypUfmkHD pic.twitter.com/bvsS0ehJ2S — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) October 23, 2022

Shortly after the shooting, a toddler was missing after a car was stolen by a "gunwoman" and a male. Nearly an hour later, the toddler was found. Sunday night ended with two people getting shot in the Columbia Heights neighborhood and a carjacking by two teen suspects near the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

TODDLER MISSING AFTER CAR WAS STOLEN, SEARCH --- Stolen car was found at 58th St and Eastern Ave NE DC. It was taken by a "gunwoman" and a male. But police are trying to determine where the boy is now. This could be a long story. Falcon with the assist. @HelicoptersofDC pic.twitter.com/rCVS2nJv3B — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) October 23, 2022

New York City:

A 14-year-old girl was stabbed on the subway in Manhattan in what police said was a fight as crime in the city's subway system continues to increase, according to FreedomNews.TV. The fight was between three teenagers who all knew each other. WABC reports crime in the subway system is up 40 percent, with another incident involving a man being punched in the head and then knocked onto the tracks at a subway station in the Bronx on Saturday. The victim survived.

Philadelphia:

A man was arrested after allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl who was on her way to school using the subway on Friday. At least nine people were shot during the weekend.

QUADIR H. JONES has been arrested and charged with the forcible rape, robbery, and kidnapping of a 13-yr-old girl. 19 total charges.



Bail set at $2million



Preliminary hearing 11/03/22



We’ll be watching this case every step of the way. https://t.co/QW0HvOp7kZ — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) October 22, 2022

On Friday night, Temple University's TUalert notified students there were reports of shots fired. The school has increasingly become unsafe for students as different types of crime are being committed on or near campus.