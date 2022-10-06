Cori Bush Is Not Backing Away From Saying 'Defund the Police'

Congressman Cori Bush (D-MO) continues to lead the "Defund the Police" charge despite Democrats largely stepping away from such rhetoric amid the current crime crisis.

During her interview with CNN host Don Lemon, Bush said she does not believe progressives went to far by advocating taking money away from police departments when riots were breaking out in cities across the country.

"No, because the data has not — like, there is no data that actually shows that saying 'defund the police' cost actual elections, not that that one thing specifically did it. You know, there were other factors there. You know, someone lost elections, you know, when we look at, you know, what happened two years ago, there were — there were other things at play," Bush explained.

"And when we talk about right now, we have Republicans saying 'defund the FBI.' You know, where are we — where is our narrative? Let me tell you this. Democrats — there were not Democrats scaling walls on January the 6th when I was at the Capitol. They weren’t the ones outside scaling walls. Democrats didn’t kill police officers. That came at the hands of those that felt like that their — their candidate should be the president of the United States. So, defund the police is not the issue," she added.

Bush it is also wrong for people to be more upset at the slogan "defund the police" than they are about "black people being killed disproportionately" by police.

"If you could do it again, would you still double down or use that slogan, 'defund the police?'" Lemon asked.



"Absolutely," Bush replied.

On Wednesday, Bush also claimed during an interview on MSNBC that police officers had thrown her body up in the air in an unspecified incident.



