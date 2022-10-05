Cori Bush Claims Police 'Threw My Body Up in the Air'

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) claimed during an interview with "Morning Joe" about her new memoir on Wednesday her body was thrown up in the air and brutalized by officers in an unspecified incident.

“Congresswoman, your memoir tells a remarkable story of your journey — your journey from being a minimum wage worker, a survivor of domestic and sexual violence, being an unhoused parent, and moving through all of these phases, all of these challenges in your life to becoming a member of Congress," host Joe Scarborough said.

"I remember the pain from all of it still today. And I’m not saying that that’s healthy. I am in therapy, but I remember the pain of being hungry and only making sure my children were eating. I remember the fear that I had of closing my eyes too long at night, sleeping in the car, afraid that one of my children wouldn’t wake up. I remember the pain of being brutalized by police officers where they threw my body up in the air and I landed on the ground and I was stomped," Cori said.

"I won’t forget the pain. I remember the pain of all of those sexual assaults. The pain of the domestic violence when I was left for dead. I remember that, and I walk with that every single day because there are people going through that right now," she continued.

Bush has previously claimed white supremacists shot at protesters in Ferguson during the 2014 riots, but the police chief said he was unaware of any such incident, according to US News. Bush made her claim when Kyle Rittenhouse was on trial for shooting three people, killing two them, in self-defense during the 2020 BLM riots in Kenosha.

“While on the frontlines of the Ferguson Uprising, Congresswoman Bush and other activists were shot at by white supremacist vigilantes. The question we need to ask is why white supremacists feel empowered to open-carry rifles, incite violence, and put Black lives at risk across our country," Bush's reelection campaign said in a statement after her claim was called into question.



