Democrats Are So Desperate to Attack Ron DeSantis Over This Non-Story

Posted: Oct 05, 2022 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Democrats are upset at how well Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has handled the aftermath of Hurricane Ian that they have been grasping at straws in an attempt to make him look bad. 

Their latest line of attack now involves making fun of DeSantis for wearing white waterproof boots while being on the ground in flooded parts of the state. Many of DeSantis' online detractors can't criticize his efforts to quickly get hammered parts of Florida back on their feet, so they are instead hootin' and hollerin' over the boots.

With power being restored and roadways being cleared, DeSantis has been busy going to damaged areas to coordinate operations and to lend a hand with volunteers. 

According to Deputy Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern, there were nearly 2.7 million reported power outages in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Within three days, over 1.7 million of those outages had been restored.

Most Popular