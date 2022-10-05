Democrats Are So Desperate to Attack Ron DeSantis Over This Non-Story

Democrats are upset at how well Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has handled the aftermath of Hurricane Ian that they have been grasping at straws in an attempt to make him look bad.

Their latest line of attack now involves making fun of DeSantis for wearing white waterproof boots while being on the ground in flooded parts of the state. Many of DeSantis' online detractors can't criticize his efforts to quickly get hammered parts of Florida back on their feet, so they are instead hootin' and hollerin' over the boots.

Where do I stand for my next photo op? pic.twitter.com/W4LQDPf7Fj — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 4, 2022

When photoshop is used for good it is so much fun. ?? pic.twitter.com/AShriCoxjt — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) October 5, 2022

New art installation out in front of the FL Governor’s mansion pic.twitter.com/5Y6HYVE0lW — Sen. Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) October 4, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you: Republican Alpha male - Hurricane edition. pic.twitter.com/B9KiN2jnhs — Jo ?? (@JoJoFromJerz) October 4, 2022

What is Ron DeSantis so afraid of that he needs to wear those galoshes??? pic.twitter.com/nBs5bMSSpb — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) October 4, 2022

With power being restored and roadways being cleared, DeSantis has been busy going to damaged areas to coordinate operations and to lend a hand with volunteers.

Spent time with Operation BBQ serving food to folks in Port Charlotte.



Floridians are resilient – we will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/myfKeTQZvH — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 4, 2022

Today, we deployed more than 130 FDOT trucks to construct a temporary bridge to Pine Island by the end of the week. https://t.co/FxNWCZJbNh — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 3, 2022

.@CaseyDeSantis and I took a boat tour of the North Port area and met with local officials to hear firsthand what the community needs to get back on its feet. pic.twitter.com/QIJzalWk5v — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 2, 2022

According to Deputy Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern, there were nearly 2.7 million reported power outages in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Within three days, over 1.7 million of those outages had been restored.