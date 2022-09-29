Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner deflected to former President Donald Trump when he was confronted about the city's high rate of violent crime under his watch during a recent interview with Fox 29.

"Maybe it's not working?" co-anchor Mike Jerrick said to Krasner about his soft-on-crime polices.

"It is working," Krasner replied.

When it was pointed out to him that over 1,000 people have been killed within the span of 20 months, Krasner repeated his policies are working.

"The reality is when you look at all these different jurisdictions, we've had a devastating blow due to the [COVID-19] pandemic. And there is absolutely no correlation between being progressive or traditional and the rate of crime," Krasner insisted.

"These states in the United States have a rate of homicide that is 40 percent higher are MAGA states. I'll say that again, the rate of homicide in Trump states as compared to Biden states, all 50 of them, are 40 percent higher," Krasner continued.

Krasner accused Republicans are lying when talking about high rate of crime in Democrat-controlled cities. He went as far as to say it is "Trump cities" who have the highest rate of crime. What Krasner said is simply not true. An overwhelming majority of America's most dangerous cities are controlled by Democrats, according to Forbes.

St. Louis, Missouri Jackson, Mississippi Detroit, Michigan New Orleans, Louisiana Baltimore, Maryland Memphis, Tennessee Cleveland, Ohio Baton Rouge, Louisiana Kansas City, Missouri Shreveport, Louisiana



