border crisis

Not Just State of Texas: One Liberal City Is Sending Its Own Migrant Buses to NYC

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 14, 2022 7:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Not Just State of Texas: One Liberal City Is Sending Its Own Migrant Buses to NYC

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrats in other parts of the country have had sharp words of criticism towards Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) for sending buses of processed and released migrants to sanctuary cities, such as Washington, D.C. and New York City, amid the ongoing United States-Mexico border crisis. But it's not just the state of Texas who is sending buses to cities further within the United States.

The major border city of El Paso, a Democrat heavy area, is now sending buses to New York City because Border Patrol and local charity facilities are overwhelmed with apprehensions rising in that sector. 

While the El Paso has been experiencing a surge in illegal border crossings, it has been slightly lower compared to the Del Rio, Rio Grande Valley, and Yuma Sectors. There are several reasons for that. First, the border wall system built under President Donald Trump was largely finished in the El Paso Sector prior to President Joe Biden halting construction. Different cartels are also fighting for control over Juarez, compared to other parts of Mexico's northern border. 

Abbott recently announced under the state's program under Operation Lone Star, they have sent over 10,000 migrants between Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New York City.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Andrew Cuomo Files Ethics Complaint Against New York Attorney General
Sarah Arnold
Did the 'Inflation Reduction Act' Help to 'Reduce Inflation at the Kitchen Table'?
Mia Cathell

McConnell Decimates Biden With One Line As Disastrous Rail Strike Looms
Matt Vespa
New Poll Shows Why People Are Leaving One of America’s Most Liberal Cities
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Is NY's Anti-Trump Attorney General on the Verge of Collapse?
Matt Vespa
Wisconsin Promotes ‘Gender-Expansive’ Resources for Preschoolers
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular