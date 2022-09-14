Not Just State of Texas: One Liberal City Is Sending Its Own Migrant Buses to NYC

Democrats in other parts of the country have had sharp words of criticism towards Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) for sending buses of processed and released migrants to sanctuary cities, such as Washington, D.C. and New York City, amid the ongoing United States-Mexico border crisis. But it's not just the state of Texas who is sending buses to cities further within the United States.

The major border city of El Paso, a Democrat heavy area, is now sending buses to New York City because Border Patrol and local charity facilities are overwhelmed with apprehensions rising in that sector.

NEW: The Democrat-led city of El Paso, TX has been sending its own buses of migrants to NYC, & the city says they are so overwhelmed, they can send up to 4 buses per day. Local CBP facilities & NGOs are overcrowded, so the federal gov is releasing migrants onto El Paso’s streets. pic.twitter.com/avsKQ6VWbi — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 12, 2022

NEW: Several hundred migrants are beginning to gather under a bridge in El Paso, TX after they crossed illegally. Local NGOs & CBP facilities are overwhelmed as crossings surge there, & CBP confirms to us they are having to release migrants near El Paso shelters & bus stations. pic.twitter.com/Yhl8Mg5q1s — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2022

While the El Paso has been experiencing a surge in illegal border crossings, it has been slightly lower compared to the Del Rio, Rio Grande Valley, and Yuma Sectors. There are several reasons for that. First, the border wall system built under President Donald Trump was largely finished in the El Paso Sector prior to President Joe Biden halting construction. Different cartels are also fighting for control over Juarez, compared to other parts of Mexico's northern border.

Abbott recently announced under the state's program under Operation Lone Star, they have sent over 10,000 migrants between Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New York City.