America's Crime Crisis: Labor Day Weekend

Townhall is compiling reports from different cities of the United States to help keep track of what is happening in different areas as the crime crisis continues to ravage the country. The long weekend celebrating Labor Day was not immune to the ongoing tragic incidents.

Philadelphia: The city saw more than 20 shooting incidents, resulting in 10 people being killed and 23 others injured.

"The crime and violence are getting worse everywhere, Philly though, seems to be a little over the top," said Deneen Hughes told 6abc. One shooting resulted in six people being hit, with two of them dying.

One of the shootings was the result of an apparent road rage incident after an argument in a drive-thru lane. A 19-year-old was killed.

ROAD RAGE SHOOTING: Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed after an argument in Chik-A-Boom drive-thru line. This happened at the 46th and Lancaster location around 1:45pm. Police are looking for the suspect @6abc pic.twitter.com/dSKWqG3qjB — Sharifa Jackson 6abc (@SharifaJackson) September 4, 2022

Chicago: Fox 32 reports 10 people were killed and at least 46 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire during the Labor Day weekend. A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded Friday night just before midnight while walking on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Police say over 40 rounds were fired at him by four men.

New York City: Police say while shootings decreased 48 percent compared to Labor Day last year, shootings are up 8 percent citywide so far this year. New York Daily News reports 15 people were wounded in shootings over the weekend.

Los Angeles: A video of a city department fire engine attempting to traverse a street take over was taken on Sunday. People in the crowd can be seen throwing objects at the engine and riding on the side.

Baltimore: Fox 45 reported a shooting outside of a high school started the city off for Labor Day violence. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were nearly two dozen officers in the area as part of a weekend deployment strategy. One 17-year-old was killed.

"Holiday weekends, traditionally, unfortunately, have really been bloody in Baltimore," said Jason Johnson, former deputy commissioner with the Baltimore Police Department.

CBS News reported a 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the arm and leg Monday night, but is expected to survive.