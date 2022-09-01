border crisis

WH Press Secretary's Claim of No One Walking Across the Border Quickly Debunked With New Videos

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 01, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed in a recent media briefing when pressed by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy that no one is just illegally walking across the southern border, in spite over all the evidence available prior to her statement. Since then, more videos taken this week shows just how bad the border crisis continues to be.

"But so how is it two different things? Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane. You say that's not OK. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay? Why?" Doocy asked.

"But that's not how it works," Jean-Pierre responded.

"That's what's happening," Doocy replied. "I know that's not what you guys want to happen. But that is what is happening."

"But that's not, it's not like somebody walks over," Jean-Pierre said.

In the Yuma Sector, hundreds of illegal immigrants were captured on video walking into the United States through a popular smuggling route in the middle of the night.

In the Del Rio Sector on Thursday, around 100 illegal immigrants turned themselves over to Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande. 

