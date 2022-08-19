Alec Baldwin Sticks to His Absurd Excuses for Not Being Responsible for Hutchins’ Death

Actor Alec Baldwin continues to insist the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of a movie starring him is not his fault despite him pulling the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with a live round.

In an interview with HLN and CNN, Baldwin blamed Hutchins' death on the movie crew who handed him a loaded gun.

"Hannah Reed handed the gun to Halls and said, 'Don't give it to Alec until I get back to the set, I've got to do something else.' And he proceeded to the set and, a, handed me the gun," Baldwin explained.

"Baldwin said Gutierrez-Reed should have known the difference between dummy rounds, which make a rattling sound, and live ammunition," the reporter states.

"I mean, anybody on earth who works in that business can determine that," Baldwin said.

The FBI says it found over 150 live rounds on set and that the live rounds were mixed with dummy rounds.

"What was the provenance of all the [real] bullets on the set? Where did those come from?" he further asked.

The FBI's final report into the accidental shooting determined the trigger on the revolver Baldwin held had to be pressed in order for it to fire. Baldwin claims the "gun went off" after he pulled the hammer back on the revolver. The FBI says in its tests with the gun, it was unable to get it to fire unless the trigger was pulled, according to KOB4.

Baldwin also denies pointing the gun at anyone.

"I never once said, never, that the gun went off in my hand automatically. I always said I pulled the hammer back and I pulled it back as far as I could. I never took a gun and pointed it at somebody and clicked the thing," he insisted.



