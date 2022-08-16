Smith & Wesson CEO Goes Scorched Earth Against Democrats for Rising Gun Crime

Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith released a statement on Monday blasting Democrats who are attempting to blame the gun manufacture for the rise in gun crime given Democratic policies towards criminal justice and law enforcement has backfired.

"Some have the audacity to suggest that after they have vilified, undermined and defunded law enforcement for years, supported prosecutors who refuse to hold criminals accountable for their actions, overseen the decay of our country's mental health infrastructure, and generally promoted a culture of lawlessness, Smith & Wesson and other firearm manufactures are somehow responsible for the crime wave that has predictably resulted from these destructive policies," Smith stated.

Smith continued by pointing out how "it is no surprise" Democrat-run cities who have pushed soft-on-crime policies are suffering the most from gun crime as the acts of violence are often being carried out by career criminals who would normally be in prison.

"To be clear, a Smith & Wesson firearm has never broken into a home; a Smith & Wesson firearm has never assaulted a woman out for a late-night run in the city; a Smith & Wesson firearm has never carjacked an unsuspecting driver stopped at a traffic light. Instead, Smith & Wesson provides these citizens with the means to protect themselves and their families," Smith added.

Amid an unprecedented and unjustified attack on the firearm industry, Smith & Wesson President & CEO issues strong statement: pic.twitter.com/6NHztbGIe4 — Smith & Wesson Inc. (@Smith_WessonInc) August 15, 2022

"We will never back down in our defense of the 2nd Amendment," Smith ended his statement.