He's Back: Disgraced CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Has Found a New Gig

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is setting the stage to make his comeback on TV by joining NewsNation with a primetime show starting in the fall. In his first TV interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams on Tuesday, Cuomo continued to defend his conduct at CNN.

Cuomo said it hurts him and his family to see articles being written about him that label him as a "disgraced" anchor. Cuomo said he does not regret interview his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic despite it violating long-standing journalistic norms.

"I think it is more fair to say...that the media was pretty quiet when Andrew was first coming on to the show. Why? Because it resonated with people," Cuomo explained, adding viewers already knew he was not going to interview his brother the same way he would interview other people.

Fredo says it hurts not only him but his family when he's called a "disgraced anchor" pic.twitter.com/ov5bl9JhYQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 27, 2022

Chris says he doesn't regret trampling journalistic ethics and interviewing his brother Andrew the disgraced former New York gov.

He also falsely claims no one in the media voiced criticism or concern at the time. pic.twitter.com/KTtStOPw3S — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 27, 2022

Cuomo was fired from CNN after it was revealed to the public he had been advising his brother on how to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct in addition to sexual misconduct allegations were made against the anchor when he was at ABC News. Cuomo denied the allegations in his interview with Abrams.

Abrams reads from a NY Times article about sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo.

Chris denies the allegations. pic.twitter.com/l95nTBlr3m — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 27, 2022

Abrams then confronts Cuomo with his alleged plot to use his show to keep the women quiet about the allegations.

"It's in the past," Cuomo says. "you try to move on."

He then scoffs at the idea that the scrutiny of him is an earnest attempt at accountability. pic.twitter.com/yFULTbkzMs — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 27, 2022

Abrams described Cuomo getting a show at NewsNation as "great."