He's Back: Disgraced CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Has Found a New Gig

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jul 27, 2022 10:45 AM
Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is setting the stage to make his comeback on TV by joining NewsNation with a primetime show starting in the fall. In his first TV interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams on Tuesday, Cuomo continued to defend his conduct at CNN.

Cuomo said it hurts him and his family to see articles being written about him that label him as a "disgraced" anchor. Cuomo said he does not regret interview his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic despite it violating long-standing journalistic norms.

"I think it is more fair to say...that the media was pretty quiet when Andrew was first coming on to the show. Why? Because it resonated with people," Cuomo explained, adding viewers already knew he was not going to interview his brother the same way he would interview other people.

Cuomo was fired from CNN after it was revealed to the public he had been advising his brother on how to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct in addition to sexual misconduct allegations were made against the anchor when he was at ABC News. Cuomo denied the allegations in his interview with Abrams.

Abrams described Cuomo getting a show at NewsNation as "great."

