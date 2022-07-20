Secretary Mayorkas Blames Republicans in Congress for the Border Crisis

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas placed some of the blame for the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border on Republicans in Congress who are not willing to include amnesty in immigration bills.

Mayorkas made his remarks on Tuesday at the Aspen Security Forum, where he also insisted the border is secured amid a continued historic influx of illegal immigrants, according to Fox News.

"The border is secure. We are working to make the border more secure. That has been a historic challenge," Mayorkas said.

"I have said to a number of legislators who expressed to me that we need to address the challenge at the border before they pass legislation and I take issue with the math of holding the solution hostage until the problem is resolved," he explained.

Mayorkas conceded "there is work to be done" and "safe and secure" are two different words.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists "the border is secure."



Under Joe Biden, there have been record numbers of illegal crossings, terrorist sightings, and illicit drugs flooding over the border and into American communities. pic.twitter.com/w6e7Hh6uGs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered over 200,000 illegal immigrants along the southern border in June, marking another month in a row where agents are being inundated with people willingly turning themsleves in so they can be processed and released into the country.

BREAKING: One of the most massive single groups we have ever witnessed cross illegally at the border is crossing into Eagle Pass, TX right now. The line of people went so far into the trees it’s hard to get a count. Hundreds upon hundreds. Coyotes guiding them in water. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZjZIygarAv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

Massive groups of illegal immigrants entering the country have not been deterred by the oppressive summer heat or dangerous conditions of the Rio Grande, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of would-be crossers.