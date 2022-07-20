Illegal Immigration

Secretary Mayorkas Blames Republicans in Congress for the Border Crisis

Jul 20, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas placed some of the blame for the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border on Republicans in Congress who are not willing to include amnesty in immigration bills. 

Mayorkas made his remarks on Tuesday at the Aspen Security Forum, where he also insisted the border is secured amid a continued historic influx of illegal immigrants, according to Fox News.

"The border is secure. We are working to make the border more secure. That has been a historic challenge," Mayorkas said.

"I have said to a number of legislators who expressed to me that we need to address the challenge at the border before they pass legislation and I take issue with the math of holding the solution hostage until the problem is resolved," he explained.

Mayorkas conceded "there is work to be done" and "safe and secure" are two different words.

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered over 200,000 illegal immigrants along the southern border in June, marking another month in a row where agents are being inundated with people willingly turning themsleves in so they can be processed and released into the country. 

Massive groups of illegal immigrants entering the country have not been deterred by the oppressive summer heat or dangerous conditions of the Rio Grande, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of would-be crossers.

