Elon Musk Embarrasses MSNBC Host With One Tweet

Multibillionaire Elon Musk is known for his active Twitter account, where he not only posts about his political views but also just likes to have fun by posting funny memes. On Wednesday, Musk posted a meme poking fun at Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, and his affinity to record himself engaging in illicit activities.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle decided to be the "no fun" police today and said Musk should do better things with his large social media following:

Imagine the positive impact you could have on the world if you used the extraordinary amount of influence and power you have to spread decency, kindness and positivity? — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 13, 2022

Musk responded in a five worded tweet: "Imagine if MSNBC did that."

Imagine if MSNBC did that — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

"No need to imagine - come on over any night of the week big guy 11PM EST @11thHour on @MSNBC. We've got one goal - to get better & smarter. I invite you to join & help us do just that. How about tonight?" Ruhle replied.

Curtis Houck, the managing editor at NewsBusters, pointed out how Ruhle and her guests haven't exactly lived up to what she was preaching to Musk.