Elon Musk Embarrasses MSNBC Host With One Tweet

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 3:50 PM
Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Multibillionaire Elon Musk is known for his active Twitter account, where he not only posts about his political views but also just likes to have fun by posting funny memes. On Wednesday, Musk posted a meme poking fun at Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, and his affinity to record himself engaging in illicit activities.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle decided to be the "no fun" police today and said Musk should do better things with his large social media following:

Musk responded in a five worded tweet: "Imagine if MSNBC did that."

"No need to imagine - come on over any night of the week big guy 11PM EST @11thHour on @MSNBC. We've got one goal - to get better & smarter. I invite you to join & help us do just that. How about tonight?" Ruhle replied.

Curtis Houck, the managing editor at NewsBusters, pointed out how Ruhle and her guests haven't exactly lived up to what she was preaching to Musk.

