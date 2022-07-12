House Dem Gives the Game Away on How Much the J6 Committee Is 'Checking' Their 'Facts'

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed to CNN on Sunday that the House January 6 Committee does not fact check the statements of those who have testified prior to ushering them to publicly recount their side of what happened before, during, and the Capitol riot.

A testimony given by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House staffer, has been called into question after passing along workplace gossip that has been disputed and not acutely retelling who attended meetings at the White House.

"Former Mark Meadows’ aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Pat Cipollone said something along the lines, they get charged with every crime imaginable if Trump went up to the Capitol. Two sources told CNN that the committee did not ask Pat Cipollone whether he had said that. Is that true? If so, why wouldn’t you ask him that?" CNN host Jake Tapper asked.

"We never call in witnesses to corroborate other witnesses or to give their reaction to other witnesses," Lofgren replied.

"But I will say that he did interview with us for eight hours and provide very insightful information. And that augments and certainly does not dispute Miss Hutchinson’s testimony. So, stay tuned for this week’s hearings. We think they’ll be worth attending," she added.

The portion of Hutchinson's testimony that grabbed people's attention was when she said she had heard Trump attempted to take control of the steering wheel and assaulted the Secret Service driver when he found out he would not be taken to the Capitol on January 6. It was revealed the agents involved in the alleged incident would testify that while Trump was upset, the attack did not happen.



