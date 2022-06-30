Donald Trump

J6 Committee Star Witness Caught Making Another 'False' Statement

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 30, 2022 8:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Cassidy Hutchinson, the January 6 Committee's star witness, made statements during her testimony that have been contested on multiple fronts. Now it appears in addition to not accurately retelling what happened when former President Donald Trump found out he would not be going to the Capitol building, she made a "false" statement regarding Jeff Clark and Rudy Giuliani. 

Mike Davis, Article 3 Project founder, said Hutchinson testified to the January 6 Committee that former senior Justice Department official Jeff Clark strategized at the White House with Giuliani and the Trump campaign to object to the 2020 election.

According to Davis, that is not true because Clark and Giuliani had "never met or communicated."

It appears to be a case of mistaken identity because Giuliani had met with a Justin Clark at the White House.

The error in Hutchinson's testimony is on top of the Secret Service stating their agents involved in taking Trump back to the White House after he gave his speech are willing to testify that the alleged assault and Trump attempting to take over the wheel, which Hutchinson said she heard had happened, did not take place. The Secret Service further stated the January 6 Committee did not follow up with them to discuss the rumor.

Most Popular