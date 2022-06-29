Texas

Illegal Immigrants Continue to Die in Smuggling Events After 50 Deaths in Semi-Truck Trailer

 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 29, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Illegal immigrants are continuing to die in smuggling attempts along the U.S.-Mexico border in the aftermath of the mass casualty event in San Antonio, Texas where over 50 were killed due to being trapped in a sweltering semi-truck trailer on Monday.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, one of the busiest in terms of illegal crossings, at least two illegal immigrants were killed on Wednesday when the car they were being smuggled in crashed following a pursuit by law enforcement. At least one of the passengers was ejected as the vehicle rolled over. 

In response to the semi-truck trailer overheating deaths, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the Texas Department of Public Safety will restart truck inspections, saying Border Patrol does not have the manpower to carry out those types of smuggling interdiction operations at this time.

