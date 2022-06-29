Illegal Immigrants Continue to Die in Smuggling Events After 50 Deaths in Semi-Truck Trailer

Illegal immigrants are continuing to die in smuggling attempts along the U.S.-Mexico border in the aftermath of the mass casualty event in San Antonio, Texas where over 50 were killed due to being trapped in a sweltering semi-truck trailer on Monday.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, one of the busiest in terms of illegal crossings, at least two illegal immigrants were killed on Wednesday when the car they were being smuggled in crashed following a pursuit by law enforcement. At least one of the passengers was ejected as the vehicle rolled over.

…US Border Patrol assisted. My source says when they came around the bend they saw the vehicle rolled over, everyone had been ejected. The source says it was the 3rd smuggling load of the AM in the area.



Abram is abt 22 mins from McAllen—Both in the Rio Grande Valley BP Sector. — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 29, 2022

Per @TxDPS, one more migrant just died as a result of this human smuggling pursuit crash. Two others still hospitalized. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 29, 2022

In response to the semi-truck trailer overheating deaths, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the Texas Department of Public Safety will restart truck inspections, saying Border Patrol does not have the manpower to carry out those types of smuggling interdiction operations at this time.

JUST IN: In the wake of now 53 migrants dead in a trailer in San Antonio, @GovAbbott says Texas will add "additional truck checkpoints." Abbott claims the truck carrying the migrants wasn't inspected because border patrol does not have the manpower. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/KMbX8u6B3n — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) June 29, 2022