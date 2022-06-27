Woke Nurse Resigns After Tweeting About Not Wanting to Prescribe Meds to White Males

A nurse who tweeted about her desire to deny medications for conservative, white males in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade has since resigned from her position following online criticisms.

"I prescribe meds.. I can also choose not to prescribe them. So... from now on.. if you are a white male who votes conservative, your penis needs to ask God for the power to rise. No more Viagra," user @shawnalynn_75 tweeted on Friday.

The user, who has since deleted their account, worked at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, which is located in Coles County, Illinois. Following public outcry, the health center released a statement condemning the post and said they would look into the matter.

Doctor at @sarahbushnews says she prescribes medication based on her patients’ political affiliation and race pic.twitter.com/bri0O2i3zE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2022

This is not the practice of Sarah Bush Lincoln. We provide care to everyone regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race religious, etc. This is being addressed. Thank you for bringing it to our attention. — Sarah Bush Lincoln (@sarahbushnews) June 26, 2022

On Monday, the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center announced the nurse had resigned and offered an apology.

"I am deeply sorry for my posts on social media. I allowed my personal feelings to spill out. Those hateful words are not aligned with how I provided care to my patients. Sarah Bush Lincoln is a wonderful organization and my actions have tarnished its reputation," the former nurse said.