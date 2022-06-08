Illegal Immigration

Beto O'Rourke Has a Tone-Deaf View of the Border Crisis

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke (D) has quite the take on what has been happening at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden has been in office.

Speaking at a campaign event, O'Rourke said the situation at the border, while it can be improved, is "pretty great."

"And we all agree that we want the border to be better. In fact I think the border’s pretty great right now," he said.

Texas has been bearing the brunt of the historic influx of illegal immigrants as the state shares large portions of the southern border with Mexico. The Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio Sectors have been consistently number one and two with regards to illegal immigrant encounters and gotaways. The Yuma Sector in Arizona is number three. Not only are encounters at all-time highs, but so are the number of illegal immigrants drowning in the dangerous Rio Grande as they make their attempts to cross into the United States.

Border security has consistently not been at the top of list for O'Rourke. He told MSNBC in 2019 not only did he oppose the new border wall system being pushed by then-President Donald Trump, he wanted to get rid of the existing border wall that separates El Paso and Juarez and believed a referendum to do so would pass in the city.

