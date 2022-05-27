News Report Baselessly Fear Mongers How Easy It Is to Buy a Firearm: 'Like Ordering Groceries'

A report from Quartz tried to portray the supposed easiness to buy the same type of rifle the shooter in Uvalde, Texas used to kill nineteen children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Zach Seward, the editor-in-chief, shared the site's piece and stated it was as easy as buying groceries.

We bought a gun—the same Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 assault rifle used in Uvalde. It was like ordering groceries. Click, checkout, done. https://t.co/s5DVw2CvIB — Zach Seward (@zseward) May 26, 2022

"We wondered how difficult it was to order a DDM4V7, one of the two rifles the gunman bought a few days after turning 18 years old, according to reports," the story states. "The answer: Five clicks. The AR-15-style weapon, made by Georgia-based Daniel Defense, sells online for $1,870, plus tax."

Anyone who has actually knows the process of ordering a firearm online knows it is not as simple as ordering this week's ingredients for lasagna. The firearm does not go directly to the buyer, it has to go to a licensed firearm dealer where a background check will be conducted. Diving deeper into the laughable excuse of journalism, the Quartz staff admit they had to do just that:

"At no time were we asked for proof of age or of a clean criminal record, both of which are legally required to buy a firearm. That will happen when we pick up the gun at a local licensed dealer. "Aside from that, it was a routine purchase, not unlike ordering a Lego set from Amazon or a pair of shoes from Zappos. Except, of course, for the lethality of the product."

Seward addressed the mounting criticism to story on Twitter by pointing out, "You have to show ID when picking up your online alcohol order, too." Unless you have to undergo a background check for Bud Light, it's nowhere near the same.

3. Fewer readers, but a few, think it's a dog-bites-man story, or dog-bites-liberal-who-just-discovered-guns. But tell that to the half of our readers who live outside the US and cannot just go buy an assault rifle online. It really is rightly astonishing to most people! — Zach Seward (@zseward) May 26, 2022

The story from Quartz is a classic case of the liberal media trying to take advantage of readers who don't know the real process of buying a firearm in the aftermath of a tragedy to score political points. Buying a gun online is not the same process as ordering meals from Whole Foods. Quartz's story deserves all the criticisms it has been getting.