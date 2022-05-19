Abortion

Jen Psaki 'Brazenly Lies' After College Student Asks Her About Encouraging Protests at Justices' Homes

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 19, 2022 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Jen Psaki 'Brazenly Lies' After College Student Asks Her About Encouraging Protests at Justices' Homes

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was challenged by a student journalist during a question and answer session at the University of Chicago on Wednesday over her comments encouraging pro-abortion activists to continue protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

The protests stem from a draft opinion leaked this month from an abortion case under review by the Court showing Roe v. Wade being overturned. Protesting at the homes of judges, witnesses, and other judiciary workers violates federal law.

"A week ago...you said and I quote, 'We certainly continue to encourage that people protests outside of judges' homes,'" Daniel Schmidt began to ask.

"I never said that," Pskai interjected.

"I'm quoting you," Schmidt replied.

"I said peaceful. That's a key word isn't it?" said Psaki.

"Peaceful regardless, they're protesting to impact the results. It's a federal crime to protests outside of justices' homes to impact the results. So my question is do you regret encouraging people to protest outside of justices' homes, even if it is peaceful, it still is a federal crime?" Schmidt asked.

"Let me first say, because I think facts matter and facts are important, I never encourage anyone to protest. I encourage them to engage peacefully and to do it without violence, without threats, and without intimidation. And that is something I said many, many times and I think is vitally important," Psaki explained.

Psaki added she does not believe the government should be telling people where they are allowed to peaceful protest but if they are breaking the law then they should face consequences.

Psaki encouraged for pro-abortion protesters to show up peacefully at justices' homes during the White House press briefing on May 10.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Sen Hawley Destroys Biden Energy Secretary on Soaring Gas Prices
Spencer Brown
Federal Judge Strikes Down Tennessee Transgender Bathroom Sign Law
Madeline Leesman
JPMorgan Warns About 'Cruel Summer' Ahead
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

NBC: Hunter Biden Has Made Millions From China
Spencer Brown
New Polling Shows Americans Are Bracing for a Recession
Katie Pavlich
Dems in Disarray: Vulnerable Members Want Leadership Change, Internal Polling Looks Bleak
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular