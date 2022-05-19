Major Border Town Is About to Declare a State of Emergency As Crisis Worsens

The city of El Paso, Texas is setting the stage to declare a state of emergency over the continuing border crisis as it appears the situation will deteriorate after Title 42 goes away next Monday.

The New York Post reported the city council will vote on the emergency declaration next week and it would allow the city to receive state and federal funds to address the surge in illegal border crossings. It would then be sent to the mayor for approval.

While the El Paso Sector has seen an increase of illegal border crossings since the start of the crisis, it has not been on the same level compared to other sectors such as the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley Sectors. Reasons for illegal immigrants crossing in larger numbers in other sectors include the El Paso region having two walls between Texas and Mexico and the Trump wall system covering much of the area. Different cartels also control the Juarez area compared to other parts of northern Mexico.

The Post further reported around 100 migrants who are claiming asylum were released into downtown El Paso by Border Patrol after they and nonprofit shelters ran out of space on Sunday.

NEW: Border Patrol in El Paso sector report there were more than 1,200 illegals crossings in their sector yesterday alone. They included Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans, and some from Turkey. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/wYeXNf3jeJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 15, 2022

"I have absolutely no doubt, that if in fact, Title 42 is lifted, on May the 23rd, you're going to see many, many individuals having to be released to the street. It will, without question overwhelm the NGO capacity," Ruben Garcia, who runs the shelter network, said, according to KVIA.

The city is looking to expand shelter capacity with the expected influx after May 23.