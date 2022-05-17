Illegal Immigration

Another Illegal Immigrant Record Crushed at the Southern Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: May 17, 2022 11:45 AM
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered another historic number of illegal immigrants during the month of April as the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border shows no sign of slowing down.

With the typical business season of illegal crossings now in full swing, Border Patrol agents encountered 234,088 illegal immigrants. Even though Title 42 is technically still in place, 117,989 people were released after being process by Border Patrol. Only 96,908 were expelled under Title 42. The public health order is set to expire on May pending a judge ruling in a lawsuit that was filed to keep it in place.

Border Patrol encountered 221,303 illegal immigrants in March and 165,894 illegal border crossers in February.

So far in the month of May, it appears Border Patrol is on pace to encounter over 200,000 illegal immigrants who are willing to turn themselves in so they can be released after being processed to start their claims for asylum. The illegal immigrants who have been able to "get away" from Border Patrol also remains at an all-time high.

