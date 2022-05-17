Another Illegal Immigrant Record Crushed at the Southern Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered another historic number of illegal immigrants during the month of April as the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border shows no sign of slowing down.

With the typical business season of illegal crossings now in full swing, Border Patrol agents encountered 234,088 illegal immigrants. Even though Title 42 is technically still in place, 117,989 people were released after being process by Border Patrol. Only 96,908 were expelled under Title 42. The public health order is set to expire on May pending a judge ruling in a lawsuit that was filed to keep it in place.

BREAKING: There were 234,088 migrants encountered at the Southern border in April, per a DHS court filing today. That’s the highest number in DHS history.

117,989 migrants were released into the U.S. in April.

113,248 were removed, including 96,908 expelled via Title 42. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2022

Border Patrol encountered 221,303 illegal immigrants in March and 165,894 illegal border crossers in February.

So far in the month of May, it appears Border Patrol is on pace to encounter over 200,000 illegal immigrants who are willing to turn themselves in so they can be released after being processed to start their claims for asylum. The illegal immigrants who have been able to "get away" from Border Patrol also remains at an all-time high.

NEW: Our drone video of the enormous group that just crossed illegally into private property here in Eagle Pass, TX 1 hour ago. This has happened here every day in the last week. A TX soldier tells us there have been 2,000+ crossings in this specific spot in last 8 days. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0Tp2XBoiz9 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2022