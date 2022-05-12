Neighbor of Justice ACB Tells Pro-Abortion Protesters: Go Home and Get a Family

Some neighbors of the conservative justices on the Supreme Court are not happy with pro-abortion protesters showing up to their neighborhoods over the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Monday, one of Justice Samuel Alito's neighbors played hymns from their home to counter the pro-abortion protesters that showed up.

"I wanted to do something to counter the noise…There is nothing more steadfast than the joy of worshipping our Savior through precious hymns," the neighbor said according to someone who talked with them.

Alito’s neighbor plays “Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus” on piano with window open as pro-aborts picket #Alito home.



Quote: “I wanted to do something to counter the noise…There is nothing more steadfast than the joy of worshipping our Savior through precious hymns.” pic.twitter.com/8jUk1htSMO — John Wesley Reid (@johnwesleyreid) May 10, 2022

When pro-abortion protesters dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale picketed outside of the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, one neighbor told Daily Signal News Producer Douglas Blair the protesters should, "Go home and get a family."

Spoke with one of Justice Barrett’s neighbors. He says the protestors should “Go home and get a family.” pic.twitter.com/wBWLWOJfAt — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 11, 2022

Other neighbors supported the protests, despite the demonstrations violating federal law, by either organizing or joining the protests.

Journalists covering demonstrations in from of Alito’s house are being given wine and cheese by neighors (and key lime pie, in another post) and funny how the neighbors respect the legal right to peaceful protest more than the legal people do. https://t.co/VmeYkTXFay — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) May 10, 2022