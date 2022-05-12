Supreme Court

Neighbor of Justice ACB Tells Pro-Abortion Protesters: Go Home and Get a Family

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: May 12, 2022 2:25 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Some neighbors of the conservative justices on the Supreme Court are not happy with pro-abortion protesters showing up to their neighborhoods over the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Monday, one of Justice Samuel Alito's neighbors played hymns from their home to counter the pro-abortion protesters that showed up.

"I wanted to do something to counter the noise…There is nothing more steadfast than the joy of worshipping our Savior through precious hymns," the neighbor said according to someone who talked with them.

When pro-abortion protesters dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale picketed outside of the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, one neighbor told Daily Signal News Producer Douglas Blair the protesters should, "Go home and get a family."

Other neighbors supported the protests, despite the demonstrations violating federal law, by either organizing or joining the protests. 

