Oh, So Now Psaki Thinks Releasing Addresses of Government Officials Is No Longer a Good Thing

Soon-to-be former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed on Thursday during a breakfast with reporters the hardest personal aspect of the high-profile job has been the threats she has received along with the potential of people showing up to her home.

“I will say the thing that has been hardest personally is I’ve had threats,” Psaki said, according to Politico.

“I have had nasty letters, texts to me with my personal address, the names of my children,” she said. “It crosses lines, and that’s when it becomes a little scary. And that has been the most personally difficult aspect of this job.”

While she has had to forward information to the Secret Service about some of the threats no one has appeared outside of her home but "there is a circulation of my address among the Arlington Republican Party right now. So there you go."

Psaki's admission comes the same week she refused to condemn the multiple protests that have occurred outside the homes of the conservative justices of the Supreme Court after their home addresses were widely shared online. Pro-abortion activists published the addresses in response to the draft opinion being leaked detailing the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

While the protests have been peaceful so far, they are in violation of 18 U.S. Code § 1507, which prohibits demonstrations outside the homes of judges, jurors, and witnesses to prevent outside influence.

Psaki said President Joe Biden's position on the protests are they encourage people to remain peaceful.

Psaki on "protests that have been peaceful to date":



"We certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges' homes." pic.twitter.com/h3t8Jsw1Ss — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

Pro-abortion protesters showed up to the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday but were only there for a short amount of time.