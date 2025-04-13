Democrat Attorney Blasts Rachel Maddow’s 'Preposterous' Reporting In Discredited 'Uterus Collector' Case

In a rare rebuke from within her own political ranks, Democratic attorney Stacey Evans slammed MSNBC’s coverage of her client, Georgia gynecologist Dr. Mahendra Amin, calling the network’s host Rachel Maddow’s reporting on the so-called “uterus collector” case “preposterous” and “disappointing.” Evans, who says she regularly tunes in to the left-leaning network, spoke out after NBCUniversal agreed to a $30 million settlement with Dr. Amin, whose reputation was dragged through the mud following widely circulated and now discredited claims that he performed unnecessary hysterectomies on ICE detainees.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Georgia, stemmed from reports that began in September 2020 in which it cited a whistleblower alleging that Amin performed mass hysterectomies on detainees at the Irwin County Detention Center. Several MSNBC shows, including “Deadline: White House,” “All In with Chris Hayes,” and “The Rachel Maddow Show,” used recklessly used the term “uterus collector.” However, Evans said that Maddow was the one who took it too far.

“It was Rachel Maddow who tried to tie Dr. Amin as the next chapter in the continuing saga, essentially, of mistreatment of immigrants by the Donald Trump administration,” Evans told Fox News Digital. “And she opened that block by talking about child separation policies and this former Trump administrator who had been tracking women's menstrual cycles — just some really sick stuff — and then to say that Dr. Amin was the next chapter in this saga, it was preposterous the way she did it.”

Evans called it disappointing that any media outlet would be so reckless in its reporting, describing the coverage as a “classic example of chasing sensationalism over facts.”

Ultimately, the case was settled, and the April trial was canceled after U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled that a jury could reasonably find “actual malice” in MSNBC’s reporting. The judge highlighted “undisputed evidence” showing no mass hysterectomies or unusually high numbers performed at the facility and that Dr. Amin was not a “uterus collector.”

